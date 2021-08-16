140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 13, 1881: One of the most desirable places in town to stop is at J.J. Bender’s.
He has recently added a large new building to his house, where forty or fifty guests can be accommodated.
Mrs. Bender is the ruling spirit of the entire establishment and presides over kitchen, dining room, parlor and bed-chambers in a manner which gives entire satisfaction to all whose good fortune it is to be guests of the house.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug 16, 1921: Salida was treated to the thrill of a miniature flood last Friday evening when a stream of water, well-mixed with mud and debris out of the dry Dead Horse Gulch came down after a cloudburst and spread over the railroad yards.
The water entered the cellar of the Monte Cristo hotel where the groceries and other supplies were stored, causing a loss of several thousand dollars, which has not been fully checked.
The water was six inches deep on the platform but it did not enter the Depot or the main floor of the hotel.
On the transfer track where the ground is depressed the water reached as high as the tops of the car wheels but it did not enter the cars.
The flood came down at 6 o’clock and began receding an hour later. A thick coating of mud was left in the yards.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 15, 1946: The Buena Vista Head Lettuce Day and Rodeo Association voted at their last meeting to make their show this year and approved R.C.A. Rodeo.
This makes it possible to import a better grade of rodeo stock and will attract a better type of rodeo talent.
Ivan Frey reports that Andy Kane has taken a contract to furnish Buena Vista rodeo with bucking horses, Brahma steers, Mexican calves for calf roping and bulldogging.
Mr. Kane’s Rodeo stock has been used in several shows over the country and he operates under the R.C.A. rules for Rodeo shows.
This feature makes this year’s Lettuce Day celebration up to standard with all of the better rodeos throughout the country.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug 10, 1971: The slow moving van inching its way up and down the streets of Salida has not yet found any extraordinary radiation levels here, the three engineers conduction the survey said in a Mountain Mail interview Monday afternoon.
The average background radiation level in Salida is 900 counts a second, according to engineer Wayne Giesler, who explained that everything has a radiation count. The normal background level in Leadville is about 850 and in Grand Junction is about 750, according to engineer Larry Knight.
In Grand Junction, they found some above normal readings as high as 12,000 counts, Knight reported.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 19, 1996: A new location finally decided, the employees of Pedal Pushers Bike Shop began setting up the new store Wednesday.
Although the new location is literally next door to the old shop, owner Morris Christensen has big plans to better meet the needs of customers, with a bigger store and especially, more parking than was available when the store first opened in March.
“As far as service goes, Brian Miller is our manager and top bicycle mechanic. He’s raced Motocross and really understands bikes and racing,” Christensen said.
Miller originally came from Washington and has raced in Wyoming and Nevada and in multiple competitions here in Colorado.
Miller hinted that more features will be added to the new store, but he declined to let the surprises loose.
Pedal Pushers is a family-owned business.
