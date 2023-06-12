140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 16, 1883: Frequent inquiries have been made recently about the contemplated short line of the Denver and Rio Grande between Salida and Denver.
The management of the road say they need it in their business and must have it.
Different corps of surveyors have been at work surveying lines over the range between Salida and the South Platte in South Park for the last year.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 8, 1923: Fifteen thousand, eight hundred dollars worth of whiskey and alcohol of the kind they used to make on the banks of Sunny Brook in Tennessee, was stored in the city hall vault for two days and a night this week, while hundreds gathered to get a sight and whiff.
Two young men, giving their names as E.H. Powell, aged 29 and Z.E. West, aged 22, were held by the police on two charges of transporting the liquor from one county to another and of having possession of liquor.
They pleaded not guilty before County Judge Newett in Buena Vista yesterday afternoon, and they were released on $1,000 bail each, furnished by a Denver surety company.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 4, 1948: Funeral services for SSgt. Cyril Coster, who lost his life June 12, 1944 while serving with the infantry in Normandy, were held at 9 o’clock this morning at the St. Jospeph Church.
The Rev. Bernard Gillick celebrated requiem high mass, assisted by the children’s choir.
Mrs. Bertha Scull sang “Sleep Soldier Boy” and “Taps,” accompanied by Mrs. Eleanor McNamara.
There was a large attendance of relatives and friends at the church and also at Fairview Cemetery.
Military services were held at the cemetery under the auspices of the Angel of Mount Shavano Post No. 3820 Veteran of Foreign Wars, Colin Campbell, serving as chaplain.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 6, 1973: Myra Klockenbrink, 16-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Klockenbrink, has been chosen to represent Chaffee County at the annual 4H Citizenship Short Course in Washington D.C. July 8-14.
Myra, who will be a senior at Salida High next year, has completed eight years in the Mt. Shavano Home Economics club.
She was picked on the basis of a short written essay and is looking forward to visiting the capitol city.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 10, 1998: A New York City couple, Jack and Jerri Lines, are assisting Pat Areaux, veteran director for Chaffee Summer Arts, in preparing four performnces of “Miss Liberty.”
Jack is co-director and Jerri is choreographer.
Her paying job is helping singers and actors get through dance auditions in New York City.
Over the past eight years she and her husband, Jack Lines, have returned to their “other” home in Poncha Springs.
Jack Lines grew up in Salida, where he studied singing with John Held.
He sang for many organizations in Salida before going on to study music at University of Colorado.
After graduating from CU, he did a required two-year stint in the U.S. Army and then returned to CU, where he met Jerri in a college production of Guys and Dolls.
After Jerri graduated they decided to try their wings in show business in New York City.
Jack and Jerri have taken an active interest in the Steam Plant and have lent their expertise to the development of the theater.
