140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 15, 1881: Some people say that coal oil lamps do not explode in this country.
Thursday evening of this week a coal oil lamp in the Summit House, Kokomo, exploded and set fire to the house.
The result was that the entire town of Kokomo was burned to the ground, inflicting a loss of about half a million dollars.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 11, 1921: S. F. Nash, a timber cutter, was fined $10 and costs, amounting to $20 in Justice Catlin’s court yesterday on a charge of failing to put out a campfire in the forest.
Complaint was made by Forester J. M. Cuenin.
Nash and his outfit had been cutting timber near Chester and we’re on their way to Pagosa Springs when Forester Cuenin located the campfire.
No damage had been done to the forest but there is danger of such fires spreading and the government has strict and enforcing the regulations.
Mister Cuenin notified Forester Shropshire, who arrested Nash and brought him to Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 9, 1946: Alaskan whites, Indians and Eskimos favoring statehood for the territory piled up in early to 2-1 lead as the counting of the ballots continued with 27 precincts of the 53 in Southeast Alaska completed.
With GOP candidates making a strong showing in the race for the territorial senate and legislature, E. L. Bartlett, Democrat, incumbent, maintained an edge over Republican Elmer J Peterson in the race for delegate to Congress.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 11, 1971: The major unit in the vast Arkansas-Frying Pan project will get to bid here at 10 a.m. Nov. 11, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
The facility is the Mount Elbert pumped storage power plant to be erected on a site about 15 miles southwest of Leadville on the north shore of Twin Lakes.
Engineers estimated cost of the project range between 15 million and 30 million dollars.
Designs call for a structure of 18 stories, although only a small portion of the overall height will be visible above the ground.
The major portion is to be carved out of solid subsurface rock. When completed, the plant will house to 100-megawatt electric generators which will be turned by the flow of the diverted water.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 9, 1996: Members of the Salida Gun Club wants to make some significant improvements to their city-owned land just off CR 160 west of town, but before doing anything, they want to know if their Club will continue to be welcomed there.
Alan Jones of the gun club approached Salida city council Monday night and expressed concerns over a proposed land swap that would give Gun Club land to the Colorado Division of Wildlife in exchange for a meadow located in the same area.
