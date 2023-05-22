140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 19, 1883: There is no longer any question about the future of Salida and its immediate neighborhood.
The recent strikes in Bunker Hill gulch, especially in the Longfellow mine, renders it absolutely certain that the new carbonate fields are going to prove as rich as the richest. The indications now are that there will be a thousand men in the new camp inside of ten days.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 18, 1923: I. M. Sidenstricker has purchased the building on East Front street, which belonged to Mrs. Helen F. Bullard.
It is 25 feet wide and the lot extends 125 feet to the rear.
Mr. Sidenstricker will use the rear of the lot for a repair shop but he will not disturb the front or the tenants for the present.
This purchase gives Mr. Sidenstricker a corner, which measures 100 feet on Front street and 100 feet on E street.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 13, 1948: At a dinner meeting Wednesday evening at the Indian Grill, thirty-one business and professional women organized the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Salida.
Officers chosen were: Mrs. Edith Davis, president; Mrs. Margaret Williams, vice president; Mrs. Josephine Nixon, recording secretary; Miss Ada Adlock, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. Thelma Renwick, treasurer.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 15, 1973: The Salida yard of the Independent Lumber Company came under new management this week according to an announcement by the firm’s General Manager Jim Ellis.
Chuck Lepper, formerly manager of the Independent branch at Eagle, officially took over his new duties in this city May 15.
Lepper replaces Gail Ellsworth, who has headed up the local yard since it was opened just slightly less that a year ago.
Ellsworth is leaving the company to accept employment at Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Lepper, 33, has been with Independent since 1964 when he joined the staff of the Vail branch as bookkeeper.
He is no stranger to Chaffee County, having worked at the Buena Vista yard from 1966 through 1968.
At that time he was promoted and transferred to Cortez as assistant manager. His first managership came in 1969 when he was moved to Eagle.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 20, 1998: Salida must decide in the coming weeks if it wants to participate in the regional recycling program, administered by the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments.
The region incudes Fremont, Chaffee, Lake and Custer counties.
Monday night, the city council heard a short report from Judy Lohnes, director of UAACOG, about the ongoing effort to organize a regional recycling program.
Salida has signed a preliminary agreement to participate in the Upper Arkansas Area Regional Recycling program.
To that end, the city budgeted $11,817 last year.
With the assistance of start-up grant funds, the money already budgeted may be enough to buy recycling bins and pay for the first-year subsidy – that is, if Salida chooses to participate.
