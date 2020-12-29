140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 25, 1880: The big strike on Pomeroy mountain recently made by Messrs. C.M. Weeks, C.E. Parlin, S.S. Goodrich, A. Le Jeune and C.A. Smith, styling themselves as the State of Maine Mining company, and heretofore mentioned in these columns, is fast improving by development.
At the depth of twelve feet an assay gave 107.5 ounces of silver and 7.10 ounces of gold, a total value of $137 per ton.
The mineral in this vein, the Imogene, not only improves in quality but the vein continues to grow wider, and is at least eight feet in width.
It is located within a half mile of the town of Hancock and accessible by an easy grade.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 31, 1920: Salida Elks Lodge is arranging thru State Senator O’Brien for a carload of elk to be brought here and turned loose in the mountains.
The game is owned by the government and is to be shipped from Wyoming where the elk are getting too plentiful. W.L. Philbin has conducted negotiations while State Game Commissioner Parvin will make arrangements with the government.
An effort was made two years ago to secure a carload of elk for Salida but the spring season opened and the elk left the feeding lots for the mountains before the deal was closed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 31, 1945: The Skelly Oil Company, Sanford Cook, Manager, has applied for a building permit to improve and enlarge the bulk plant at Second street and the Rio Grande tracks. The old lettuce loading dock will be dismantled and additional storage tanks installed. A cyclone fence will be built around the premises.
The warehouse building will be revamped and modernized and an elevator will be installed.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 30, 1970: Savings for the year 1970 by the elimination of 43 offices County Superintendent of Schools including Chaffee is estimated by the Colorado Public Expenditure Council to be $294,000, including $4,570 for this county.
Savings in 1971, when 11 more counties will abolish the office, is estimated to be $415,000 says the council, a privately financed, non-political research association.
Chaffee spent $4,570 for the county superintendent of schools in 1965, the council reports.
The office was closed June 30, 1967, after a proposal to abolish the office was passed by voters in November, 1966.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 28, 1995: Apparently Santa’s elves – or Heaven’s angels – are keeping an eye on Christmas Mountain.
A string of red lights, which outlines Christmas Mountain (otherwise known as Tenderfoot Mountain) has been missing because of vandalism. The lights needed replacing, but Chris Schirmer of Master Electric, was unable to find any bulbs to replace them.
On the night of Tuesday Dec. 26, Paula Schirmer looked up at the mountain, wondering how they were going to fix the gap where the lights belonged and, lo and behold, the red lights had been replaced.
None of the Master Electric staff had made the replacements, since they were unable to find any red lights to do the job.
“This was really a switch,” Paula said. “Up until now we’ve been worrying about vandalism and people taking bulbs. Now we’ve had somebody replace them. We think it’s great!”
