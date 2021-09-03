140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 3, 1881: The Buena Vista Times still complains because people in other parts of the county have shown by their acts that they don’t like Buena Vista.
It is a little strange that people will persist in opposition to that town just because the people there pulled a few hundred illegal votes for the county seat and stole the records.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 2, 1921: After fleeing the State Reformatory Sunday morning, two prisoners entered the section house at Brown’s Canon, stole two guns and two suits of clothes and set out across the hills.
Several deputy wardens were in pursuit less than an hour later and all the police in the Arkansas Valley were notified.
They are reported to be two of the most desperate men ever sent to the institution and the wardens believe that when they come up with the fugitives there will be a pitched battle.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 3, 1946: Robert T. O’Haver stated today that the success of the free barbecue last Thursday was brought about by the conscientious efforts of all those who gave him such excellent assistance, and he wishes to extend his thanks to them.
He wants to thank particularly representative Frank Fehling for the donation of the steer and officer Scott of the State Reformatory for supervising the cooking of the meat and the making of the gravy as well as bringing a detail of men to serve the food.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1971: Ole Goats, preparing for the upcoming Wadi game-time for Goats from across the nation Sept. 11-12 near Garfield, gathered Wednesday afternoon to kill a young yearling bull near Garfield for their annual feast.
Tony Kolbeck provided his wrecker to string up the animal and Goats Ken Englert, Eddie Holman and Louis Coutu skinned the buffalo. The robe will be tanned and head mounted to give away at next year’s Wadi.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 3, 1996: Paul Eubanks, 66, escaped injury Monday morning when he lost power in his single-engine Piper Lance aircraft at about 7:45 a.m.
Eubanks brought the plane down just short of Harriet Alexander Field.
Eubanks was flying from Pueblo to Gunnison to pick up another pilot when he lost power about eight miles east of Salida.
