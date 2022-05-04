140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 6, 1882: Take notice that one Lincoln, a man of large stature and intemperate tendencies, a printer who was employed in the Maysville Democrat office for a few weeks and by this office for one day, is wholly unreliable and not responsible.
He is no longer authorized to do business of any kind connected with this office.
He collected and receipted money in the name of this office which he failed to report, and generally deported himself as a dead beat.
Brethren of the press in Buena Vista, where he is supposed to have gone, are warned against him.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 2, 1922: J.T. Nedwideck, general superintendent, and Sid Karns, special representative of the receiver of the Rio Grande, were Salida visitors today.
Both declared the outlook for more railroad business is good, because conditions are improving in the East with a western trend.
We asked about the report that the Western Pacific and the Missouri Pacific are diverting traffic from the Rio Grande in order to cripple the receivership, both declared it was untrue.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 1, 1947: The body of Sidney B. Clark, 52, Grand Junction auto dealer, whose airplane crashed on Monarch Pass about 6 o’clock Monday morning, was brought down yesterday afternoon by the Salida Ski Patrol, which was organized a year ago for rescue work.
The patrol was under the leadership of David Blodgett and started from Salida at 2 o’clock.
They reached the wreck an hour later and took the body down through Monarch Park to the old highway.
In the patrol were Blodgett, Emil Blomquist, James Kane, Charles Thompson, William Reekers, Louis Clevenger, Ike Smith, Jimmie Cope and Art Cole.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 28, 1972: Dan Johnson, president of the Chaffee County TV Translator Association, today announced results of a recent viewer survey to determine station preferences.
Johnson said the overwhelming majority of those polled indicated a desire that the signals of KOA-TV, Denver NBC affiliate, be returned to the air. He said as soon as the necessary procedures required by the FCC have been carried out, the station’s signals will again be carried.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 2, 1997: A proposed new post office for Nathrop went into a kind of limbo after the Chaffee County Planning Commission meeting April 29.
The current location of the area’s post office is the Nathrop General Store on the west side of U.S. 285.
The proposed new site of a post office, which would be a modular building, is across U.S. 285 to the east in the Nathrop townsite on CR 197A.
During last month’s Planning Commission meeting, post office representatives said the Nathrop post office will not be closed if the proposed new location is turned down.
However, without approval of the proposed new location, it was unclear after Tuesday night if a new post office will be built in the near future.
Proponents of the new site believe it is available, has been approved by the United States Postal Service, and will provide a modern, new facility, something they say is needed.
Opponents believe growth is on the west side of the proposed post office site, and crossing the highway to the east side will be dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.