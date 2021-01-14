140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 8, 1881: Since the Legislature of the State is to convene early in January, to remain in session for forty days; and since that body will have under consideration questions vitally affecting the political status of women in Colorado, as well as their personal and property rights; therefore,
A convention of friends of equal suffrage is hereby called to meet in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, January 20, 1881, to consider whatever questions shall be brought before that body. By order of the committee.
W.E. Pabor, Secretary of Colorado State Equal Suffrage League
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 18, 1921: The ice harvest at Pando is progressing rapidly.
A new Gifford Wood ice saw has been installed which, with the aid of three men does the work of twenty men under the old method of cutting ice.
Wallace Cole is in charge of the train crew which is handling the ice at the lake.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 14, 1946: Secretary of State James F. Byrnes called on the United Nations today to create an atomic energy commission and appealed to the big nations to use their power as a “Sacred trust”, for the good of all.
Byrnes warned against swamping the newborn UNO with too many difficult problems and reminded the members of UNO that the charter provides that they try to settle disputes peacefully before appealing to UNO.
He said that in the atomic age the common interests of the 51 United Nations far outweigh any possible conflicts which might divide them.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1971: The Sherman Hotel on First Street is up for sale at a public auction Saturday at 2 p.m.
The two-story brick building, containing 50 rooms with private parking lot will be open for inspection all day Friday and Saturday morning.
Sealed bids will be accepted by Clark & Co. of Colorado Springs.
Ten percent down at the time of sale is required.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 12, 1996: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
The old familiar saying is what Sgt. Mike Bowers of the Salida Police Department used to sum up the intent of the fledgling Community Watch Program.
The second formal meeting of the program attracted more than 50 Salida residents.
Bowers said crime has risen in rural communities more than 35 percent in the past year.
Rural areas, he said, are defined as those cities or counties with a population of less than 25,000.
The Community Watch Program in Salida, however, is more geared toward preventing crime within city limits and in its different neighborhoods.
Bowers listed steps for neighbors to look for, besides the obvious, such as someone screaming for help.
They include: someone looking into the windows, unusual noises or abandoned cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.