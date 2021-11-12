140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 12, 1881: Messrs. Watt and Hughes are making an addition to the rear of Senate about twenty-five by five feet.
In this addition will be set up two or three billiard tables.
There are also side rooms where those who desire to have a little game in a secluded corner where prying eyes can not reach will be accommodated.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 14, 1921: A Saxon Six car owned by I. M. Sidenstricker caught fire Armistice day at the George Curtis place in Missouri Park, and was totally destroyed.
Mr. Sidenstricker and Chas. Holcomb were driving the car through the park when it stalled.
They went to a farm house to telephone to Salida for repairs and when they returned they found the car afire.
Mr. Sidenstricker thinks a wire from the battery shorted and set fire to the engine.
The men tried to put out the fire with dirt but they were afraid the gasoline tank, which is near the engine in this type of car, would explode.
A shot gun was in the car but they were afraid to attempt to rescue it.
After the fire had consumed the car the gasoline tank was found intact and the gasoline remained in it.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 12, 1946: Chaffee County will have an opportunity to receive free national advertising of its mineral resources, according to a plan proposed by Robert S. Palmer, Secretary of the Colorado Mining Association, to the Salida Chamber of Commerce.
The county is asked to prepare an exhibit of Chaffee County minerals, including the precious metals, fluorspar, limestone, granite, calcium, gilsonite and the many other minerals for which the county is noted.
The exhibit will be displayed in a booth at the Shirley Savoy Hotel, Denver, on February 6, during the mining convention.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 10, 1971: The Salida-Buena Vista area was edged out in its bid to host the United States Olympic whitewater boating trials which will select the team to compete at Munich, Germany, next year.
Ted Jacobs, Salida businessman who sits on the U.S. Olympic Committee, called from New York late Tuesday with the bad news.
He traveled to New York to shepherd the FibArk bid through.
According to Jacobs, the Salida-Buena Vista site was second in the running behind Savage River, Maryland, where the trials will be held next summer.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 12, 1996: A string of five fires kept the Salida Volunteer Fire Department busy Tuesday night.
According to Fire Chief Pete DeChant, arson is suspected and the fire department, along with the Salida Police Department, are investigating.
“The fires were all basically identical,” said DeChant.
“To our knowledge, no accelerants were used.”
The fires were set in a three- to four-hour period, according to Justin Stone of the Salida Police Department.
Three were set in cars, one in a dumpster and the last was a boat cover.
Two of the cars that were set on fire were in the alley near our Master Electric.
The dumpster was also in that area.
The boat cover was located on E Street, and the third vehicle was located behind the Sherman Hotel.
