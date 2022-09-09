The Mountain Mail, Sept. 16, 1882: Pursuant to call Salida Hose company No. 1 met at Dickmann’s opera house Wednesday night and was called to order. A.T. Ryan being the chair. C.M. Thomas was appointed secretary pro tem.
Committee on arrangements for the ball to be given on the 21st instant, reported that music had been engaged, arrangements made for the hall, printing, etc., and that 300 invitations had been sent out.
W.C. Richardson, Frank Beebe and Baxter Stingley were appointed a committee to wait upon the city council and request them to accept the hose cart at once, and turn same over to the hose company; also to furnish the company with three good hooks, chains, ropes, etc.
The Salida Mail, Sept. 12, 1922: The Bateman Hardware company installed a window this week which attracted much attention.
A metal lined tank was filled with water and a flock of wild ducks were turned into the window, which was decorated with bull rushes to give it the appearance of a San Luis slough.
The ducks apparently enjoyed their part in the show.
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 12, 1947: Dr. Florence Sabin of the State Health Department will appear Monday evening as guest speaker at the first general meeting of Longfellow P-TA in the Longfellow auditorium.
Dr. Sabin will use as her subject, “Foundation for Better Health.” It is a privilege to hear this famous doctor and all parents, teachers and interested persons are invited to attend.
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 12, 1972: Colorado Mountain College in Salida will be offering three college credit courses to inmates of the Colorado State Reformatory in Buena Vista this fall.
Sunnie Waggoner, administrator of the CMC Chaffee County Office, has been meeting with officials of the reformatory for some time, and last week three instructors met with reformatory officials and staff to plan the fall quarter classes.
The courses to be taught at the reformatory include Writing Workshop I, to be taught by Bruce Pearlstein, Drawing I, to be taught by Chris Byars, and Cultural History of the American Southwest I, to be taught by Ken Dessain.
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 8, 1997: When on duty with the Salida Police Department, he’s asked to issue tickets to motorists for going too fast.
But on weekends, SPD Officer Tim Walker likes to push the speed barrier in his beefed-up AMC Gremlin drag car.
Walker’s white Gremlin was among the many low-riders, hot rods, trucks and vintage automobiles on display at the annual Angel of Shavano Car Show Sunday.
A crowd favorite, and difficult to miss, with Salida Police Department written across the side of the car and flashing red emergency lights mounted to its top, Walker also uses the drag car for community relations and to promote driver safety.
