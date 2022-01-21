140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1882: The Leadville Herald is the authority for the statement that smallpox cases have been discovered in Denver.
If the disease gets a start in Denver there is hardly room for supposing that it will not spread to all parts of the state unless strong measures are adopted to prevent it.
Vaccination is the best preventative.
Would it not be a good idea for Salida’s doctors, if they have not already done so, to secure a stock of virus and announce their readiness to vaccinate our people by the wholesale.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 27, 1922: John S. Hershberger, the first shipper of gold out of the Cripple Creek district, and one of the most widely known mining men in the state, died Monday in Salida at the home of his son.
His death had been expected for several weeks.
Mr. Hershberger was born in Lancaster, Penn., August 5, 1840.
He enlisted in 1861 as a member of Co. A, Cavalry Infantry.
He was discharged 1864 but re-enlisted and served until 1866 in the Indian Wars.
He entered the cattle business in Iowa after the war and was at one time the heaviest stock shipper in that state.
He went to Cripple Creek in 1891 and located what was known as the Cripple Creek Placer.
He shipped the first placer gold from that district to the Denver Mint.
He had been a resident of Salida for 24 years and was engaged in mining in the Turret District, where he dug the Hershberger tunnel.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 21, 1947: The First National Bank will enlarge its building at Second and F streets with a one-story addition in the rear, extending to within a few feet of the alley.
The addition will be used as a board of directors room, which will make more room in the present quarters for the bookkeeping department.
The lobby will be extended across the front of the banking room using a space now occupied by computing machines.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1972: Donald R. Evans has been appointed associate warden of the operations department, which includes supervision of the honor camp, security and maintenance division of the Colorado State Reformatory.
Evans has been a member of the C.S.R. staff for over 15 years.
First employed as a teacher, he has risen through the ranks as a correctional lieutenant, athletic director, training and personnel director and now to associate warden.
A native of Colorado, Mr. Evans was born in Canon City, Colorado, and graduated from high school in Gunnison, Colorado.
Following a four-year tour in the U.S. Navy, Evans attended Colorado State University in Ft. Collins and was graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1956.
Evans and his wife Marie live in Buena Vista with their five children.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1997: Jack Chivvis is Salida’s newest city councilman.
Chivvis was appointed by Salida city council Monday night to fill the vacant seat representing Ward 2.
He will replace Floyd Cummins, who resigned shortly before the new year.
Chivvis is a well-known Salida musician and downtown Salida businessman.
He co-owns Carriage House Antiques and Creative Framing on North F Street with his wife Linda Lovell.
He was chosen over five other candidates.
