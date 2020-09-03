140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 4, 1880: Mr. Higgins, the water man, is a whole team when he gets started. And he got steamed up pretty well yesterday.
A tramp has been in the habit of calling at his house lately, much to the annoyance of Mrs. Higgins. He happened around yesterday when Mr. Higgins was at dinner. And then there was a race.
The Tramp lit out with the toe of Higgins boot in close proximity to his, the tramp’s, coat tail.
During the race there were frequent applications of the toe to tail.
That’s the way to do it. If he asks for bread obey the scriptural injunction and give him a stone.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 3, 1920: Four thousand boxes of apples were sold yesterday by Art Woods to the Canon City packing company which will send eight pickers here to remove them from the trees and ship them to the factory.
It will require four boxcars to make the shipment and the apples are the Wealthy brand.
The entire Orchard covers 15 acres but part of it is in Winter variety apples, which have not been sold.
Chaffee County this year will have one of the biggest apple crops in its history.
All the orchards are weighted down with fruit and there’s a large surplus crop.
Before selling his orchard in bulk, Mr. Woods disposed of hundreds of boxes to Salida homes and also used tons of apples in making cider.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 4, 1945: The Days of ’49 celebration, held on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, in Salida was a big success. The parade was one on the best in many years and the large crowd was merry. A street dance was liberally patronized. The Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsored the celebration, tis being the second annual event.
The crowd was orderly and the police had no disturbances to report, Long before the parade started there was a huge crowd at Alpine Park and the curbing for blocks was lined with cars. The floats were beautiful. The horseback riders, pony riders and the marching veterans added color to the parade.
A group of soldiers from Camp Hale and a military truck also entered.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 4, 1970: The summer has been a busy one for fifty Candy Stripers who have been giving volunteer services in the Salida hospital.
With the coming of the fall season and the return to school, their schedules will continue but on a more limited basis after school and on weekends. These dedicated girls will be receiving their awards for service at 2 p.m. on September 12 at the Ascension Parish Hall.
The hostesses for the afternoon will be the Alpha Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority entertaining the Candy Stripers, their mothers and friends at the annual reception planned in their honor.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 5, 1995: There is a possibility that the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad Co. line from Cañon City to Dotsero, in Eagle County, will be abandoned as Southern Pacific Transportation Co. and the Union Pacific Railroad Co. are allowed to consolidate.
The proposed consolidation is currently on the interstate Commerce Commission Finance Docket. Salida City Administrator Pat Brooks said Monday she was unaware of the official notice of abandonment, though she said she has been hearing rumors regarding Southern pacific’s intentions for the line for a couple of years.
