Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 72F. NNE winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.