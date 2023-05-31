140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, June 2, 1883: It seems that a gang who proudly term themselves bad men have struck Salida.
They should be dealt with in a manner that will convince them that the law will be enforced and must be respected.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 29, 1923: Paul Bement, son of Ernest Bement, sustained a fractured leg Monday while loading a wood wagon in the mountains.
The team became frightened and ran, dragging a skid load of wood over the boy’s leg.
The bone was broken in two places.
The boy’s father was with him at the time of the accident.
He was brought to a local hospital.
Though still quite painful the injured leg is getting along nicely.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 24, 1948: Mrs. C.C. White, wife of the county treasurer, sustained bruises and shock at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, when their automobile turned over at the Ehrhart ranch curve, at Centerville.
Mr. White was driving.
The left rear tire blew out and the car turned over in the highway.
The car was damaged to the extent of $250.
Mr. and Mrs. White were returning from a trip to California when the accident occurred.
Mrs. White was taken home where a doctor treated her.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 25, 1973: Mr. and Mrs. Glen Starbuck recently announced the sale of their dairy cattle herd to Bob and Sandy England of Erie, Colorado.
The Englands will operate in the same place, he said, leasing the milking facilities.
Starbuck explained that he will continue with the wholesale and retail routes.
Starbuck’s father Seth started the family dairy in 1913 with 15 cows and a horse drawn delivery van.
The herd had increased to 40 head when Glen took over the business in 1945, and they now milk about 75 holsteins with an output last year of 70,400 lbs. of milk.
Out of 7 children, Glen was the only one to continue in the family business and he said that his main reason for selling was that “producing, processing and delivering was getting to be too much for one man without neglecting something, and I believe in turning things over to the younger generation.”
Starbuck’s is the oldest dairy in Chaffee County and Starbuck recalled that in the 1930s there were 17 dairies in the county, all delivering milk.
Before he sold the herd, Starbuck’s was 1 of 12 dairies left in Colorado which still produced, processed and delivered.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 29, 1998: Tickets are now available for Arkansas Valley Voices.
This is an original and exciting multimedia production telling the history of Chaffee County from the 1880s through WWII, using county newspaper articles from those years.
There will be humor and drama, music and dance, the projection of old photos and a wonderful lobby exhibit.
It will be held at the Salida Steam Plant June 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 8 p.m.
All proceeds will be used for the benefit of the Salida Steam Plant.
