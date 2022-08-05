140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1882: Dr. Parsons and Mr. Roberts were out hunting Tuesday.
They went up into the hills north-east of Salida a few miles and tramped around most of the day.
Mr. Roberts saw a deer and followed it over the hills for a long time but failed to get a shot at it.
The doctor says he was terribly afraid that they might find a bear, but they didn’t.
They had no occasion to reload their guns during the day.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 28, 1922: A big rattlesnake with eight rattles was killed yesterday afternoon in front of the Matthews’ house on H street.
The snake was crawling up out of the dry irrigating ditch. Mrs. Matthews stepped over it then heard it rattle and when she looked back it was coiled up ready to strike.
She screamed for help and Roy Rickman killed it.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 7, 1947: Earl Gregory, 30, a cook, was given sixty days in the county jail in police court this morning on a charge of pilfering Abe Greenberg’s car.
He denied the charge.
The night police came upon Gregory early Wednesday in the car while they were searching for a prowler who had entered a woman’s room in a downtown hotel.
Gregory had been released by the police a few hours before, after having been held on suspicion of stealing two purses in a restaurant.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 7, 1972: Salida Police Captain John C. Mansheim, who was injured July 28 while investigating an accident, was released from Salida Hospital Sunday.
Mansheim suffered a broken back, bruises and contusions when he was struck by a car while the officer was taking skid mark measurements in conjunction with an earlier accident.
According to Police Chief Harry Cable, it is expected that Mansheim will be able to return to duty in about three months.
The patrolman’s injuries were such that while being confined to a body cast, it is high enough up on his body that he is able to walk and get around without the use of a wheelchair.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 6, 1997: Marlyn and Margie Swift remodeled their home in 1985, but they never dreamed what would happen 12 years later, in 1997.
The Swifts’ two-story, customized country home, located in Poncha Springs, will receive national recognition in a magazine.
Gloria Gale, a freelance field editor working for Harris Publications, and Tim Murphy, a photographer based in Boulder, visited the Swift’s home last Wednesday.
The two spent the day setting up rooms and shooting photographs.” We’re trying to show a bunch of information,” said Gale. “In this case, the reader will be interested in as many furnishings and collectibles as possible. The house has an abundance of sets of china, various antique pieces and country items that are sought after.”
The photos, along with a story that Gale will write, will appear in one of Harris’ magazines.
