140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 23, 1880: Last evening a laborer in the railroad grade above Poncha Springs shot and killed one of the bosses.
The affray we are informed grew out of a dispute over the purchase of some supplies for the men by the contractors.
The deceased claimed that the defendant interfered in this purchase, and or this reason pulled the defendant out of a wagon and beat him most unmercifully.
Afterwards not feeling satisfied with what he had done the deceased went into the cook room at camp, picked up a carving knife and started toward the defendant with the remark that he would cut his heart out.
The defendant thereupon pulled a revolver and fired, the first shot taking effect in the neck and lodging near the base of the brain, causing almost instant death.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 26, 1920: St. Cecilia’s guild will hold a Hallowe’en Social at Assembly Hall on Wednesday evening, October 27.
Games, cards, fortune-telling and refreshments.
Come and bring your friends. Tickets 35 cents.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 25, 1945: Salida put all else aside at 8:00 o’clock this morning to give a rousing greeting to the Rio Grande Birthday train, which is making a swing around the system.
The Rio Grande management thought it was doing something unique when it brought narrow gauge engine of the earliest type, mounted like a stuffed eagle on a flat car, as a relic of the days way back yonder.
The old narrow gauge locomotive lost its dignity and began to grunt when it was greeted at the station by a veteran stage coach with creaking wheels, which shouted, “Hello Kid, where you been?”
In spite of that some of the veteran railroadmen in the group proudly proclaimed that they fired “that very engine” and she was a humdinger, but a little hard to keep up steam in her.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 21, 1970: Lloyd Naccarato, 1004 F Street, has been nominated for the Safe Driver of the Month Award sponsored by The Denver Post, Colorado State Patrol and the Denver U.S. National Bank.
Each nominee is given a special “Congratulations” card in recognition of his exceptionally careful driving and continuous alertness to driving conditions.
Each month more than 100 motorists are nominated by patrolmen for this award, which includes a $50 savings bond and a gold safe driver key chain.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 24, 1995: Salida residents can rest assured the water they drink is some of the best in the country.
After conducting tests continuously for several years, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency assures the Salida Water Department that there has been no trace of anything dangerous in our water.
The EPA required the city to test for lead and copper. After meeting the necessary 40 samples every six months, the city’s requirement was reduced to 20 samples for the same time frame.
