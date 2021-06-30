140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 2, 1881: We are sorry to learn that Mr. G.D. Moll has determined to leave Salida for good.
He has concluded that Chicago offers better inducements for his business than this country and accordingly he is boxing up that portion of his stock of tobacco and cigars that he has been unable to dispose of to advantage here, and will ship directly to Chicago.
Mr. Moll will leave some day during the coming week.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 28, 1921: Salida will entertain 150 school teachers during the first two weeks in August at the annual normal institute of the five counties in this district, including Pueblo, Custer, Fremont, Lake and Chaffee.
Mrs. Wallace, county superintendent of schools, who was instrumental in bringing the institute here, is responsible for the statement that they are the prettiest bunch of schoolteachers in Colorado. And Mrs. Wallace wants to find accommodations for them during the two weeks.
It is expected that Salida will respond generously on this occasion and that all who have rooms to spare will communicate with Secretary Bozman as soon as possible, stating what accommodations they have to offer.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 2, 1946: Dr. L.E. Thompson appeared before the city council last night to urge the building of a new airport. He was accompanied by W.B. Lawrence, manager and sales for the Monarch Air Lines, Inc., and W.H. Bridgeman, Public Utilities Commission engineer.
Dr. Thompson asked each of the members of the council individually if he is in favor of a new airport, and he received a favorable reply, but the council members said they wished to know how much it will cost to build and maintain it.
The council agreed to appoint a committee to discuss the question with the county commissioners.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 23, 1971: Four scent dogs from the Colorado Search and Rescue Unit in Arvada are expected in Salida sometime next week to aid in the search for the body of an infant believed killed in a plane crash on Mt. Shavano in January, according to the sheriff’s office.
Explorer scouts from the area may be called in to aid in the search if the body is not found. It is expected that a helicopter from Ft. Carson will transport the group to the mountain.
Two attempts to find the body earlier this month proved futile.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 26, 1996: A local piece of U.S. history almost rotted away unnoticed, nearly forgotten, until recently, when some local men got together and found the stump of the nation’s 1962 Christmas tree.
President John F. Kennedy was in the White House the year the U.S. Forest Service chose the nation’s Christmas tree from the San Isabel National Forest.
The first tree chosen was in the Cottonwood Creek area near Buena Vista, but the crane used to load the tree wasn’t up to the load, and the tree was dropped and broken.
The replacement tree was a 100-year-old 72-foot blue spruce from the Silver Creek area near Poncha Pass. To avoid another broken tree, a 40-ton crane was brought in from Pueblo.
In recent years Laurence Campton initiated the effort to find the stump and place a plaque to commemorate the site.
The stump was just recently located by Campton, Jim Dickson and Rudy and Martin Glivar.
