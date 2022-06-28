140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 1, 1882: Jim Sims, captain of the South park round-up, met with an accident yesterday evening about six o’clock that will lay him up for repairs for some time.
It was bout six o’clock in the evening when as he was riding rapidly that his horse stepped in a prairie dog hole and stumbled.
Mr. Sims was thrown from his horse and the horse fell on him, breaking some of the ribs and his collar bone.
The full extent of his injuries we have not yet learned, but we understand them to be quite serious.
Dr. Brown started up about ten o’clock last night to see Mr. Sims and upon his return more definite information can be had.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 30, 1922: Mrs. Rosie Alurie fired six shots at Mike Serra at Nathrop last Monday but missed him.
He told Justice Catlin all about it Tuesday in the presence of Mrs. Alurie, who did not agree with all he said.
She was fined $20 and costs amounting to a total bill of $40, which she paid.
Mrs. Alurie said she fired at Serra to scare him because he was bothering her.
Serra said he was working in his lettuce field when she called him over to her home and began abusing him.
He said the woman struck at him with a rake and when he wrested it form her she went into the house for the artillery.
He made a quick getaway with bullets whizzing by him, he said.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 24, 1947: The parking meters will be in operation in a few days when the slot machines, which receive coins, have been tested.
They will be a bit inconvenient at first for those who are used to yanking a lever and getting a piece of gum or candy out of the machine. There is no payoff to these machines.
One comment heard yesterday was that the machine would become popular instantly if they were turned into one-armed bandits that gave the customer a chance to occasionally hit the jackpot.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 22, 1972: Three inmates who escaped the Colorado State Reformatory at Buena Vista Wednesday evening were quickly recaptured in a stolen truck at Devil’s Canyon about two miles north of Poncha Springs on U.S. 285, according to an official of the institution.
According to the spokesman, the three escaped around 7:30 p.m. when they locked the officer in charge of the reformatory dairy in the cooler at the dairy, took his pickup truck and fled.
The escapees were captured in the truck as they were heading south on U.S. 285.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 27, 1997: Golfers can play all their life and never do what Cory Smith did last Thursday.
Smith, 19, an avid golfer who plays nearly every day, knocked in a hole-in-one shot at Salida Golf Club.
He realized the once-in-a-lifetime shot on the sixth hole, which is 135 yards from the tee box.
“I hit a good shot right at the hole,” Smith said. “But I didn’t think it would go in.”
After one bounce, the ball went right in. Smith was using a pitching wedge.
“The golfers on the fifth hole were all excited,” Smith remembered about the day.
Cory is the son of Larry and Trish Smith and he attends the University of Southern Colorado, in Pueblo, where he’s on the golf team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.