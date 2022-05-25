140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1882: A.T. Johnson, recently from Kansas and the Indian Territory, is going to open a merchant tailoring establishment in the room with Carpenter the jeweler.
Mr. Johnson will leave for St. Louis in a day or two to buy a stock of goods and will open business as soon as possible.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 26, 1922: Thinking that they would play a joke on their friends, Miss Vera Averill and Walter Spangler, who had motored to Buena Vista Sunday with Miss Mildred Olmsted and Harry Bergman, phoned to Salida friends that they were married.
Several young men drove out to Brown’s Canon to escort the couple back, and upon arriving in Salida, Miss Averill and Mr. Spangler were handcuffed together and taken up and down F street with the usual accompaniment of bells and old shoes until forced to ’fess up that it was only a joke.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 29, 1947: When Norman J. Garrelts steps down from the engine cab of train No. 2 on its arrival here Friday, he will be a 1900 model of a young man dressed for the evening.
His cutaway coat, high silk hat, white vest, wide bowtie, spats and broad-toe shoes will recall the gay times when Salida and Mr. Garrelts were young.
He is the last member of the famous Rio Grande shops Brass Band to retire from railroad service.
In 1898 the Hutchinson band was going to Denver to a music contest, and being short a trombone player, they asked Mr. Garrelts to fill in.
C. A. Jones, Master Mechanic of the Salida Rio Grande shops, attended the contest with his band and they too needed a trombone player.
All his players worked for the railroad. He invited Mr. Garrelts to come to Salida and work in the shops and play in the band.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 19, 1972: Dick Martin, owner of Salida Motors, today said a preliminary check of damage caused by a blaze at his establishment late Wednesday night apparently isn’t too severe.
Martin was working late and waited to permit a Colorado State Patrol car to be put away for the night.
As he locked up he discovered the pile of trash which smoldered unnoticed until Martin’s discovery.
Henderson said the greatest amount of damage was caused by smoke involving several autos in the garage at the time.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 29, 1997: A broken natural gas line forced the evacuation of a block of buildings in downtown Salida at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.
No one was injured and no damage was reported.
Bill McCoy of Leisure Homes of Howard and Dan Ogden of Ogden Consulting of Howard were working on the removal of an old underground fuel tank at Brad’s Automotive Repair at 249 F Street when a 4-foot-square section of asphalt gave way, severing a 1-inch gas service line to the business.
In digging a hole to remove the tank, dirt beneath the asphalt had been partially removed leaving an overhanging section of blacktop.
The piece came down on the gas line when a portion of dirt wall in the hole collapsed.
Working together, Salida police and firemen ordered the evacuation of adjacent buildings, including Real American Actionwear and the Mountain Mail.
A repair crew from Greeley Gas, of Joe Boshinski, Mike Livings and Dan Higgins, responded to seal the broken line.
