140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 20, 1881: One of McLean’s shoemakers took too much of the “truck” last Sunday and got to a regular spray, quietly.
He happened to be in Craig’s store when a customer of Craig’s handed out a twenty dollar gold piece. Mr. Craig did not have the change and the shoemaker volunteered to go out and get the twenty dollars broken.
He went out and did not come back. An officer took him in soon after.
The matter was settled next morning by the return of the money.
The fellow was undoubtedly too drunk to know what he was about.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 27, 1921: Mrs. E. F. Britton, brought to the Salida Mail office Saturday a box of strawberries that for size, color and shape equal the choicest on the market.
They were picked that morning in her own garden in Salida.
The strawberries are of the everbearing strain and will continue to bear until the winter freezes the vines.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 23, 1946: Government men will be in Salida in a few days to commence construction of the 20 housing units at the north side of Salida Hot Springs Park, between 16th and 17th streets and between I and J streets.
The units are to be completed by December 8, but the contract states that the completion date is tentative.
The cost of each unit will be $1,900. In order to pay for themselves the units will have to bring in a rental of $80 a month unfurnished for 2 years.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 23, 1971: Although today is the first day of autumn, the season will be robbed of the usual color and splendor that normally is associated with fall.
According to Forest Ranger Ross Mossier, the early heavy snowfall upset the chemistry of the trees and shrubs.
Instead of turning the typical hues of gold, red and orange, most of the leaves will wither to a brown color and fall off the trees.
The trees primarily affected are the aspens, although patches of gold aspen leaves will prevail.
The broadleaf plants and the oak bush prevalent by Coaldale are affected also.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 23, 1996: The southern mountains continue to experience the driest condition in the state.
While the Arkansas basin and surface water supply index is not as low as the other southern tier basins, the tributaries on the south side of the Arkansas River are also experiencing extremely low flows.
The South Platte and Colorado were the only basins with streamflow percentiles above 50 percent.
Flow at the gauging station on the Arkansas River near Portland average 556 cfs, as compared to the long-term average of 1008 cfs. Storage at Turquoise, Twin Lakes, Pueblo and John Martin Reservoir has totaled 190 percent of normal as of the end of August.
