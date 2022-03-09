140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 11, 1882: Mellen & Brumfield have opened a photography gallery in their tent on F street next to the lot below Gesserts’ bakery.
These gentlemen have the reputation of being fine artists and should therefore receive the favors of our people.
They will remain but a few days. Call and see them.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 10, 1922: Two hundred and eighty-five pupils were out of school yesterday on account of illness.
Five teachers were on the sick list.
An epidemic of severe colds is raging but only a few of the cases are serious.
Proper attention and a few days at home, appear to have the desired effect.
The Salida schools will close next week for spring vacation.
The vacation period was advanced this year on account of illness among the teachers.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Mar. 10, 1947: During the last sixty days demands are being made upon the state highway department that the old Gun Barrel route to southern California be improved and used.
In fact, Mr. Watrous of the highway department favors this route over and above all others.
The route runs from Denver to Salida and from Pueblo to Salida, also from Colorado Springs to Salida.
From there it goes to Montrose and then through the southwestern part of the state to a point on Highway 89 in northern Arizona.
Then it is a direct route to Los Angeles.
The route has the advantage that it serves Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Denver.
There are good highways direct from each of the three cities to Salida where they all unite in the one highway to the southwest.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 8, 1972: Prospects for a weekend session at Salida Hot Springs pool Friday, Saturday and Sunday were in doubt today as pool manager Dick Morgan and city workmen continue to search out the cause of a sharp drop in water temperature.
The past two weekend crowds approximating the summer attendance have been on hand.
Earlier Morgan had indicated the weekend winter sessions would probably be continued on a regular basis..
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1997: A developer’s request for consideration of a six-lot subdivision in Poncha Springs precipitated a discussion of open space requirements at a town board meeting Monday.
Mayor Ruby Taylor said Dennis Hoover, developer of the Rio Poco Subdivision on the town’s west side, discussed a new development at the town’s planning and zoning commission meeting, March 3.
Hoover, Taylor said, questioned the town regulations that ask for 35 percent of all subdivisions to be used for open space and parks.
The town is not being fair, Hoover told planners, since he is only developing six lots in this project.
Bill Alderton, town attorney, said officials can go even further.
He said officials can ask Hoover to make good on open space requirements for his past subdivisions as a condition of approving any further projects.
