140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 1, 1882: Persons who have planted trees this spring should be careful to break off all the lower sprouts or shoots that are coming out so as to make the tops grow more freely.
Many of the Cottonwood trees are sprouting low down on the body. These should be broken off.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 27, 1922: In order to obtain a sample of red granite, a thief broke into the Salida Granite Corporation plant Sunday and broke a die which was being manufactured. The stone was broken in such a way that it was ruined.
The work was done evidently by someone who knows the stone cutting business. An effort was made to cover the new break with granite dust.
Manager Davis says he has plenty of samples for anyone wishing them and that it is not necessary to destroy a valuable stone to obtain a sample.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 28, 1947: The new midget auto race track at Marvin Park will be dedicated during the “Days of ‘49” celebration here July 3, 4 and 5.
The new track has been approved by the president of the state midget racing association, who said it is one of the finest tracks in this region.
The new bleachers will seat 3,500 and the track will be well lighted with recently installed flood lights.
Time trials will be held at 7:30 on Thursday and Friday, July 3 and 4, with races starting at 8:30.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 28, 1972: Salida firemen were called out twice Tuesday to extinguish what turned out to be minor fires in each case.
The first call came at 12:05 p.m. Grass and weeds in the field immediately behind Salida High School football field were burning.
Firemen said the blaze apparently was started by a carelessly tossed cigarette or perhaps by fireworks.
Then at 6:45 last evening police called for assistance in checking a blaze at 11th and I.
Children playing in a vacant house apparently started a fire and abandoned it.
Neighbors, alerted by the smoke, made a preliminary effort to extinguish it.
On the arrival of firemen a couch was found to still be smoldering and it was put out.
Damage was estimated at $50.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 26, 1997: Fifty area kids roped-up the negative publicity Salida youth has been receiving lately and stuffed it in a barrel.
The Heart of the Rockies Recreation Association held a merchant-sponsored saddle roping and barrel racing competition Saturday at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
The event was held in honor of Doug Kaess, who was killed in an automobile accident near Pueblo earlier this month.
All the money generated from the event will go toward prizes that will be handed out at the end of the HRRA season.
“HRRA would like to thank the Salida, Buena Vista and Howard kids who participated,” said HRRA Roping Club secretary Julie Canterbury. “With all the bad publicity the Salida youth has gotten (lately), this is a group of kids who are achievers.”
