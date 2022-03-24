140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 25, 1882: The Bunker Hill Iron Mine opens up so well that the owners, the Hancock iron and silver Mining Company, have concluded to largely increase the force on it.
It is possible that the mine will prove to be quite as valuable for the gold and silver it produces as for the iron.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 24, 1922: One hundred men were put to work this week at Calcite on a new quarry opened by the C.F. & I. company.
The quarry supplies limestone for the Pueblo steel plant
Calcite finds its market in Salida and the quarry is practically a Salida industry.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 19, 1947: A large crowd enjoyed skiing Sunday at the Monarch Ski Course.
Both tows were in operation. The depth of packed snow on the course was 84 inches, and the fresh snow was approximately six inches.
It was snowing there Sunday. Skiing is expected to be good for thirty days.
An inspection trip was made in the surrounding area. Plans are being made for cleaning out timber and making trails this summer.
The Winter Sports Club has 13 adults and eleven junior members.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 21, 1972: Three Salida juveniles, arrested by police March 8 in connection with the theft of 150 cartons of cigarettes from Salida wholesale on March 3 and theft of a case of whiskey from a Rio Grande motorways truck, appeared before District Judge Howard Purdy today.
The three, ranging in age from 15 to 13 to 11, have been in the custody of their parents since their initial court appearance March 9.
This morning Judge Purdy ruled the 15-year-old a juvenile delinquent and ordered him remanded to the custody of the Colorado Department of Institutions for confinement at the Lookout Mountain School for Boys near Golden.
The younger pair had their trial deferred for a period of one year.
If they behave themselves during that, charges will be dropped.
At the time of their arrest, the youth showed police where they had cached 98 of the 150 cartons of cigarettes.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 24, 1997: After spending the better part of a year reviewing and prioritizing sites for a new county jail, Sheriff Ron Bergmann announced March 20 yet another possible site, and proceeded to give the newest location his seal of approval.
A 3-acre parcel of land occupied by J.C. Trucking could eventually house a 50- or 100-bed jail and new judicial complex.
At the first-ever meeting of the Chaffee County Jail Advisory Committee, held at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, Bergmann announced the new site, much to the relief of a number of Salida residents living on Crestone Avenue, the previous preferred site and the existing site of the county jail and judicial complex.
If all goes as planned, and the county can execute a land swap of sorts with the owners of J.C. Trucking, the new site, after a series of public hearings and other bureaucratic requirements, could be the official “proposed” site for the new jail.
