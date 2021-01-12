140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 8, 1881: It is suggested by some who claim to have some knowledge in regard to the matter, that it would be a good and paying idea for the ladies’ society to make up a few fine suits for gentlemen and rent them out.
Then more than one gentleman could go calling at once, and none of them would be obliged to deny themselves the pleasure of attending our parties.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 14, 1921: Mrs. Mary Ellis, 85 years old, the second public school teacher in Colorado and the first person to be elected county superintendent of schools in this state died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Lena Minier, in Denver Thursday evening.
She, with her husband A.L. Ellis and two sons and daughter lived on the ranch above Poncha Springs and which is now owned by Dominic Post. They conducted a chicken ranch there in the ’80s, leaving in the ’90s
Mrs. Ellis came to Colorado in 1864 to keep house for her father, Daniel Pound, who reached Boulder in 1859.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 12, 1946: A hundred South Bay citizens at Manhattan Beach, Calif., saw the Rose Bowl football game by proxy on New Year day, the reason being that they gave their tickets to 100 combat wounded veterans at Birmingham General hospital, Van Nuys, Calif.
Among the recipients was Pfc. Frank M. DeLeo of Salida, who was recuperating from wounds received in service in the South Pacific with the 161st infantry.
Pfc. DeLeo, son of Ralph DeLeo, arrived home this week after receiving an honorable discharge.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 12, 1971: City council members and county commissioners agreed Monday night to replace the city dump with a sanitary landfill, to be located on a 40-acre tract three-fourths of a mile southeast of the current city dump.
The site, about one-fourth mile long in the midst of undeveloped property owned by a single man, whom the city and county declined to identify.
It is also bordered by land owned by the Bureau of Land Management.
Bob Harrison, county surveyor, said the site has two deep gulleys surrounded by undeveloped land.
It would be easy to cut off the drainage above the gulleys, leaving them dry and empty, he said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 10, 1996: Jeff Donlan, Director of the Salida library, appeared before the county commissioners in their regular work meeting held Jan. 9, to discuss the proposed library expansion, which will cost approximately $650,000.
Donlan, along with architect Dave Rigirozzi and Victor Crain, from Rural Economic Community Development which is supplying the loan for the expansion, presented the board the conditions of their loan.
The Southern Chaffee County Library District will manage the project and will be responsible for collection and distribution of funds.
