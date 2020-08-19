140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 21, 1880: Roller & Twitchell have moved their large tent back from the street and are erecting a two-story frame twenty-five by thirty-feet on the front end of their lot.
The tent will be used as a storage room for their extensive stock of furniture.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 17, 1920: A mountain lion attacked a government horse tied to a tree on Monarch Pass Saturday and mutilated the animal so badly it had to be destroyed. This is the second time the lion attacked the horse within a week. The lion clawed the animal’s head, tearing away the hide.
A party of tourists camped below Howard Saturday, were visited by two mountain lions. The tourists deserted camp and the lions entered the tent and made the place look like a riot had occurred.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 20, 1945: Most Army outfits have dogs or other animals for mascots, but with the 347th Engineers, stationed in Salsburg Austria, it’s “12 Point”, an 11-year-old Russian orphan, Pfc Louis T. Struna, of Salida, who is a member of the unit tells of this worldly-wise little soldier.
“12 Point,” whose real name is Victor Shanchincho, was found sleeping in a stable a month ago in Salsburg, with two horses for bed mates. He was born near Leningrad, but his parents were killed by the Germans during their Russian thrust. Victor was the prisoner of the Russians for a year and a half.
“He move in on us,” Private Struna said, “and the first thing we knew one of the boys had fixed him up with a G.I. uniform. From there he was one of us.”
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 20, 1970: Mrs. John Love and her parents are to be welcomed to Salida by Chaffee County Republicans tomorrow morning.
Chaffee residents are urged to come to city hall at 10:30 a.m. and help welcome the governor’s wife, a spokesman said.
Mrs. Love and her parents Mr. and Mrs. Mentor Daniels have been on vacation. Mrs. Love is helping stump the state for her husband’s gubernatorial campaign for re-election.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 21, 1995: Lindsay Pergande, 18, is the 1996 Chaffee County Fair Queen.
Pergande and other fair royalty were crowned during final ceremonies at the 1995 Chaffee County Fair.
The new queen will be a senior at Salida High School when school starts in September.
First attendant to the queen is Kristen Curtis of Salida, a Salida High freshman.
Princess is Cammie Bergmann, 14, of Salida.
