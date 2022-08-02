The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1882: We have it form pretty good authority that the Smith & Gray smelter, or the Madonna Mining and Milling company intend increasing the capacity of their works from fifty to one hundred and fifty tons per day, and at the same time remove them to Maysville or some other point.
We believe that if they do contemplate removing, which is more than probable, that influences and arguments could be used on them that would induce them to locate in Salida.
The Salida Mail, July 28, 1922: The house and barn on the Fred Post ranch in Adobe Park burned to the ground yesterday morning about 2:30 o’clock. Practically everything was lost. The house was insured for a small sum.
The children had been up late studying to make up back work and upon retiring had left the lamp burning on the kitchen table.
The supposition being that it was too close to the wall.
The barn had a straw roof and sparks from the burning house started a fire there.
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 61, 1947: A woman guest in a downtown hotel was awakened at 4:15 o’clock this morning by a prowler in her room.
She asked the man what he wanted and he said she had left a cigarette burning and he had come to put it out. The woman jumped to the telephone and the man fled.
Night patrolmen Mundlein and Evans were notified and they located Earl Gregory, a cook, 30 years old, in Abe Greenberg’s car in the rear of the Greenberg store.
The glove compartment had been pried open and the contents scattered on the seat of the car. Gregory denied breaking into the glove compartment.
When the police got a good look at Gregory they recognized him as a man who was released yesterday afternoon.
The police had nabbed him on suspicion that he had stolen two purses from the kitchen of Leo’s Cafe.
Gregory denied stealing the purses but he handed $44 to Mrs. Rose DuBuono, which was the amount taken from her purse. She refused to prosecute and Gregory was released.
Gregory came to Salida a few weeks ago. He says his home is in California. He is being held on a charge of rifling an automobile.
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 3, 1972: Condition of Jimmy Medina, 45-year-old driver -salesman for the Salida Bottling Company hurt Tuesday in an unloading accident, is reported good today by Salida Hospital attaches.
Exact extent of his back injuries apparently will not be known until an examination by a Denver spinal specialist, presumable today.
A hand truck containing six cases of soft drinks slipped and fell on Medina during a delivery at the Safeway Store. He suffered extensive facial and arm cuts in addition to the back injury.
At the time of the accident, emergency first aid was administered by an emergency medical technician working at the store, thus preventing a more serious loss of blood while he awaited an ambulance which had been misdirected to the bottling plant instead of the store.
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 1, 1997: Dave Morgan is now the sole owner of Antero Jewelers at 136 U.S. 50.
Antero Jewelers was established in 1990 and until May 2, Morgan owned the business in partnership with Joe Pontius.
Pontius and his wife, Cissie plan to expand their other business, Rocky Top Aquatics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.