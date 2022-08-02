140 years ago

The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1882: We have it form pretty good authority that the Smith & Gray smelter, or the Madonna Mining and Milling company intend increasing the capacity of their works from fifty to one hundred and fifty tons per day, and at the same time remove them to Maysville or some other point.

