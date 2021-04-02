140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 2, 1881: Last Sunday morning there was an accident on the Gunnison extension between Poncha Springs and Mears by which Jake Larasy, one of the oldest hands on the road, lost his life.
His train was backing from the main track to a side track. He was standing on the rear car, when suddenly from some unknown cause the car on which he was standing jumped the track.
Owing to the sudden checking of speed, he was thrown headlong off the train, striking his head, breaking his neck and dislocating both shoulders.
He fell in such a position that one of the wheels of the car from which he was thrown ran upon his head crushing the right side of the face in a frightful manner.
He was dead when picked up a minute or two afterward.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 5, 1921: Harold R. Strayer, night ticket agent for the D. & R.G. railroad used his head when a burglar attempted to rob his office shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.
The ticket window was closed for the night and Mr. Strayer was working at his desk when there came a tap at the window.
Mr. Strayer arose and raised the window. Through the window appeared a robber, with a blue handkerchief mask over his face and with an automatic gun pointed at the ticket agent.
“Hand over what you have and be quick about it,” commanded the burglar. Mr. Strayer was ready for this part. He had trained himself to keep a hand on the window frame, and when he saw the robber he slammed down the window and ducked beneath the high desk.
The robber shouted for him to open up the place or he would fill him with lead but Strayer remained concealed for a little while until he could work the telephone toward him. He called Special Officer Blunkall, who called Sheriff Hutchinson, Special Officer McCafferty and City Marshal Hampe and Night Marshal Williams.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 2, 1946: A representative of a Denver steel pipe company urged the city council to purchase a water tank of 50,000 gallons capacity to be erected on the Mesa.
It would cost $3,000 plus the expense of erecting it. The water pressure on the Mesa is lower than in other parts of the city.
The street commissioner was ordered to buy pipe for water main extensions on the Mesa and on I street and other new parts of the city, where new homes have been built outside the range of the water system.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 31, 1971: Local authorities are investigating a possible link between the dynamiting of a restroom and cattle guard on a camp ground in Fremont County and the burglary of three cases of dynamite from a powder storehouse at the foot of Tenderfoot Mountain north of Salida.
The dynamite theft was reported to the sheriff’s office last Thursday by Frank Shewey, owner of Patterson Hardware, Salida. Dynamite sold by the store is kept at a powder magazine on County Road 177 at the base of Tenderfoot.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 1, 1996: Chaffee County Fire Protection District was called to a structure fire on the old Gumm Ranch on CR 282 early Sunday morning.
District public information officer Kent reported Sunday that 18 firefighters representing all four stations and seven pieces of fire apparatus responded.
The first vehicles arrived on scene approximately 10 minutes after the 3:25 a.m. call, Maxwell said.
Arriving at the ranch, firefighters found a lean-to barn attached between two enclosed buildings in flames. Maxwell said the two supporting structures were saved, but the lean-to and some old equipment stored in the shelter were destroyed.
