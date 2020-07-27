140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 31, 1880: Mr. Newcomb, proprietor of the Hot Springs House, Poncha Springs, has enlarged his hotel and is now prepared to accommodate twenty-five lodgers. Day board will be furnished to any number who wish to camp near the springs.
Poncha Springs is in need of additional first-class hotel accommodations. The hotels there are good enough, but they are so crowded that it is frequently next to impossible to get accommodations. We know of a number of parties who started there but returned when they heard the hotels were full. Here is an opening for some man who will run a good house.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 27, 1920: Harland Bovee, aged 9 years, was thrown down and suffered a double fracture of his left leg yesterday, when two big boys on a bicycle collided with him on the sidewalk in front of his home, 239 East Fifth street.
He was removed to the D. & R.G. hospital where it was found that both boned in the leg above the ankle were broken.
The bicycle passed over both of his legs. After the accident the two boys mounted the wheel and hurried away before they were identified.
Harland was taken home after his injuries were attended. He is the son of E.F. Bovee.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 25, 1945: Colorado can get out the red plush carpet. More of her native fighting sons are headed for home after being flown by Air Transport Command from far-flung battle fronts
They were among the 50,000 “chose” ATC fliers from overseas each month, the majority of whom land at ATC’s Miami Army Air Field. Spending less than a day there, they are taken by rail to Camp Blanding, Fla. Their next step toward home is reception center for separation form the service of furlough prior to reassignment.
First Sgt. Stanford L. Tomkins, son of the late Charles Tomkins and Mrs. Tomkins of Buena Vista and Cpl. Fred C. Trujillo, son of Evaristo Trujillo of 621 Front Street are among the returnees.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 27, 1970: Although a new federal law says 18-year-olds can vote after next Jan. 1, the young people of Chaffee County better not count on it yet.
Jasper Cortese, the county clerk, said he is waiting for a ruling from the state election authorities on the new federal law. The problem is, he says, is not so much what Congress did but how it did it.
In the past, extension of voting rights – to minorities and to women – was handled by a constitutional amendment which required ratification by two-thirds of the states.
Congress, however, modified voting rights by allowing 18-year-olds to vote solely by a majority vote of congress. Many, including President Nixon, question the power of Congress to modify the voting age by such a vote.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 26, 1995: Arkansas Headwater Recreation Area rangers got a small scare when a family from Wichita, Kan., was thrown into the Arkansas River near the F Street Bridge yesterday when the raft they were in tipped over shortly after entering the river.
All four of the rafters were quickly rescued without incident, however. The accident occurred about 2:30 p.m.
