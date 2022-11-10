140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 11, 1882: Mrs. Bonfy will again open a select school at her residence in the west end of town.
This seems to be a necessity as our public school can’t accommodate nearly all our children.
Mrs. Bonfy has an excellent reputation as a teacher.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 17, 1922: Salida Lodge 808 of the Elks will celebrate its twentieth anniversary Friday evening with a banquet and program to which all local members and all visiting Elks are invited.
Mr. Stump and Mr. Loor of the Pueblo Lodge and William Thomas of the Cañon City Lodge will be among the distinguished guests who will take part in the program.
Dinner will be served from 6 to 8 o’clock and the lodge will be open at 8:15 o’clock.
There will be initiation of candidates and the anniversary program.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 19, 1947: Harry L. McGinnis of Buena Vista was appointed county judge by the county commissioners today to succeed the late William S. Buchanan, who died a week ago.
Mr. McGinnis holds several college degrees and is a practicing lawyer.
He was principal of the Salida High School until 1905 when he became county superintendent of schools. Since then he has made his home in Buena Vista.
He was superintendent of the Buena Vista schools for more than thirty years. He is a Democrat.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1972: A few members of the Educational Planning Service, the group from the University of Northern Colorado who will be making a study of the progress of this school district , were in Salida last week.
They did some preliminary research on the school buildings and the area, and will return in a few weeks to begin their study in detail.
The study, which will make recommendations on the growth of the school district for the next ten years, will be complete in about six months.
The research team of professional educators will be in Salida for that period of time.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 17, 1997: A number of individuals in Chaffee County are rallying around Joyce Reno for County Clerk and Recorder.
Forty people signed a recent letter to county commissioners, saying they supported Reno as the candidate to fill the upcoming county clerk vacancy.
Among those signing their name were County Assessor Joann Boyd, County Sheriff Ron Bergmann, County Undersheriff Norm Nyberg, Salida City Clerk-elect Laura Cummins, Robert Mailander (a Republican), Glenda Martellaro, Dean Russell, Christine Hoff, Nancy Jacoby and Brenda Mosby, to name a few.
They note in the letter that Reno has been employed in the clerk’s office for 23 years, and her appointment would be cost-effective for taxpayers.
