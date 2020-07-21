140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 24, 1880: General Grant says Colorado has a brighter future before it than any other State of the Union.
The United States being the best country on the face of the earth, Chaffee County and South Arkansas being the “boss” town in the county, we take the remark as personal to our town.
Many thanks General: your head is level.
When you visit this valley five years hence you will see at this point the best and busiest city in the State.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 23, 1920: George Lorton has discovered that lunch hooks are best for catching the trout. He had a big one on his line Monday on Saguache Creek but it left the line. Mr. Lorden put out his lunch Hooks and almost got him.
In making the lunge Mr. Lorton executed a plunge.
While he was down he felt around with his lunch hooks, but the fish did not wait.
However he had other big fish to make up for the lost one and when his clothes dried out he felt much better about it.
Theron Bly wanted to know whether Lorton was fishing for trout or crawfish.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 19, 1945: A new road from Poncha Pass to Bonanza, which will shorten the distance about twenty-four miles, is being planned by the mining companies of that district. The Bureau of Mines, after inspecting the Bonanza ore reserves, recommended the road. The Forest Service and the Federal Bureau of Roads have promised to cooperate in building it. The road will begin at the top of Poncha Pass and will head direct for Bonanza a distance of 10 miles, on an easy grade. The only road to Bonanza now begins at Villa Grove.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 21, 1970: The mobile tuberculosis x-ray unit from the Colorado Department of Health will be stationed in Salida August 11-14 to take free x-rays of area residents.
Dr. Richard S. Bolten, the Department’s tuberculosis control chief, urged all residents to take advantage of the free x-ray service. The x-ray is an important part of Colorado’s effort to detect and control tuberculosis.
Any abnormal findings will be forwarded to the individual’s private physician. Dr. Boten said they will not appear on the person’s work record.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 21, 1995 At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaffee County Communications Center received a radio call requesting help for an injured hiker on 14,420-foot Mount Harvard.
John Sayer, head of the northern Chaffee County Search and Rescue team, said he received a page at about noon that a 16-year-old female had been injured in a fall.
His team, and a team from southern Chaffee County – 15 individuals in all – responded as quickly as they could.
Sayer said the girl, identified as Canyon Meredith of Little Rock, Ark., had slid approximately 200 feet down an ice chute as she and friends from a Little Rock evangelical church group were descending from the summit.
She had an apparent broken wrist (or arm) and complained of back pain.
Search and rescue volunteers assisted by some of the church group members placed her on a back board and carried her to a ridge at the 13,500-foot level of the mountain, where she was picked up by a Flight for Life helicopter from Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs.
