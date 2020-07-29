140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 31, 1880: Last Sunday evening Governor Hunt and a man named Bender had a little misunderstanding growing out of an attempt on the part of the latter to erect a saloon on town company property near the rover bank without consent.
Mr. Bender has changed his mind and the saloon has not been put up.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 23, 1920: F.C. Hipps, a D.&R.G. fireman , was seriously injured Sunday, when a freight train left the rails below Howard.
The train ran into a rock slide. Hipps tried to save himself by jumping but his leg was caught under the wreckage.
He was pinned under the wreck for a half hour before he was rescued.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 27, 1945: Three men had a narrow escape Wednesday afternoon at the Railway Express office when a rifle, packed in a sleeping bag, was discharged as it was taken from a truck. A 22-caliber bullet entered the roof of the office.
Stuart Sexton, Auger Christensen, both employes of the Express company, and Jacob Harber of the Public Service company were standing near when the rifle discharged.
The rifle belonged to a boy who was shipping it to Salida. He had taken the stock off the gun but a cartridge remained in the barrel and when the bag was lowered to the cement floor, the firing pin was touched.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 27, 1970: Two pink posey paste-ups mysteriously found their way to the court house doors late Tuesday night.
In all probability, someone felt the urge to add a spark to the exterior of the public building. When county employes came to work Wednesday morning the bright flowers were there to greet them. Needless to mention the court house personnel removed the past-ups after a picture was snapped.
But somehow the flowers couldn’t be tames and this time they found their way to Steve Frazee’s Land Rover parked near the sheriff’s department.
It appears that the local law enforcement officials would like to catch the hardened criminals responsible, but actually the police department acted like a good sport about the whole affair.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 23, 1995: A seven car derailment one quarter mile down river from Hecla Junction resulted in one full car of coal plummeting into the Arkansas at 5:15 a.m. Thursday.
The Southern Pacific train was southbound with 106 cars of coal when a car near the end jumped the track, twisting the rails badly and dumping 100 tons of coal into the river. About a quarter of a load from a second car was also dumped into the river.
:The river runs straight for about a half a mile from Hecla Junction then the river bends right where the train derailed,” Arkansas Headwater Recreation Area ranger Stew Pappenfort said. “It could have been caused by erosion from all of the high water we’ve had, but I don’t know for sure.”
