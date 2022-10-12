140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 14, 1882: The gentleman who was running the Hot Springs hotel had three hundred dollars laid away in what he supposed was a safe place.
The fire, of course, took it in.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 17, 1922: While pulling a toy wagon over the lawn in front of her aunt’s house, Dorothy Lewis, 7 years old, daughter of Mr. and Mrs Claude Lewis, fell and sustained a serious fracture of the right arm above the elbow.
Mrs. J.D. Lewis, aunt of the child, summoned a doctor.
After having her arm bandaged the child was taken to her home.
Dorothy was sick for a long time and underwent several operations but she had completely recovered and is attending school this year.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 15, 1947: Billy Heister, 8 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Wade Heister, sustained a broken finger and bruises at noon yesterday when he turned his bicycle suddenly in the street and ran into a car occupied by Raymond Costello and Jack Henderson.
Billy was returning from school, riding with his head down, and did not see the car, which was traveling slowly.
The accident happened in front of the Al Pauly home in the 400 block on East Third Street, as he was going home from school.
He was taken to the Rio Grande hospital for medical attention and was later removed to his home.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 16, 1972: A Salida airplane pilot and his unidentified passenger were uninjured Saturday morning, when the plane they were landing was lifted and blown 50 feet off the runway by gusty winds.
Kevin Swift, 22, owner and pilot, said the winds changed from five to 10 miles per hour to 28 m.p.h. as he had just touched down at Harriet Alexander Airport.
The single engine Citabria’s landing gear was sheared, the right wheel was broken off and the right wing was damaged, according to Calvin Myers, airport employee and flight instructor.
Winds in the area reached 28 m.p.h. and as high as 42 during the day.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 13, 1997: Monarch Ski and Snowboard Resort if proposing some major renovations to the ski area, including four new lifts, more ski terrain, snow-making capability, a mountaintop facility, a warming hut and a new guest services building.
The proposed changes are outlined on a Master Development Plan.
It will be presented by Monarch officials during an open house in the Salida Senior Citizens Center on Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m..
The U.S. Forest Service is hosting the open house to seek input from the public for a portion of its environmental analysis of the plan.
At a county summit meeting last week, Monarch Vice President of Operations Rich Moorhead said the upgrades are intended to enhance the experience of skiers, especially on peak days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.