140 years ago
The man P.T. Pendleton, who was brought back to Salida for stealing an overcoat from Mr. Snyder at the Hawkins Hotel, was taken before Justice Garrison.
They had the dead wood on him, as he had the coat in his possession when captured.
He therefore concluded to throw himself on the mercy of the court.
The court thought his fine was worth fifty dollars, which added to the costs made the expense about one hundred and twenty-five dollars.
Not having the elegant dust to whack up he was taken to Buena Vista by deputy sheriff Mix and lodged in the county jail.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 14, 1922: The people of Salida and the entire community were saddened Sunday morning by the announcement of the death of Professor Edgar Kesner, for twenty-five years superintendent of the Salida schools, and one of the most beloved citizens of the city.
Mr. Kesner was taken ill March 2, with an attack of the influenza.
Pneumonia developed and he was dangerously ill for several days.
He rallied from the pneumonia but other complications of influenza set in, causing his death at 11:35 o’clock Saturday night.
Mayor Lorton yesterday issued a proclamation ordering all city offices closed from 2 to 3:30 o’clock today during the funeral and requesting that all business houses also be closed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Mar. 10, 1947: There was a wreck on Trout Creek Pass, caused by driving too fast on slippery roads, Saturday night, investigated by State Patrolman Carl Dowell.
There were five occupants in the car. They were from Colorado Springs.
The car hit a guard post at the side of the road and turned end over end. The car was demolished.
The Humphry Ambulance was called from Buena Vista and Dean Towell, owner and driver of the car, was taken to Fairplay to have injuries treated.
Other occupants were uninjured.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 9, 1972: A new school bus has been ordered for the Salida School District.
Superintendent Charles Melien said that the bus being purchased is the safest possible for the amount of money being spent.
The new bus will have a number of features that older ones do not have.
A sub-committee, consisting of Ray Perschbacher and Frank Braswell, of the Physical Affairs committee, spent much time in the purchase of the new bus.
The cost of the new bus is very close to $10,000.
It is the hope of the Board of Education to replace the older buses as soon as possible – or as soon as the money becomes available according to Melien.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1997: A power surge in Salida Sunday caused a control circuit to explode in the vicinity of Vine, Caldwell and Hunt streets, and a power outage ensued.
According to Fire Chief Pete DeChant, Public Service Co. was unsure where the surge occurred, but was on the scene immediately to fix the problem.
The outage lasted for about an hour.
