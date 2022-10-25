The Mountain Mail, Oct. 28, 1882: Tuesday morning a young cyclone visited Chaffee County, totally demolishing a large house that had just been built, the interior work not all completed.
One man who was inside barely escaped with his life.
The Salida Mail, Oct. 27, 1922: The contract for the building of the road to connect Salida with Bonanza was let Tuesday evening to John Jay by the committee appointed by the Lions and the commercial club.
The contract price was $1,000. The committee decided yesterday to look into the survey of the road before proceeding with the work.
If the road follows a survey the government will approve funds that may be available from the forestry service later for the improvement of the highway.
It is planned to have the road work begin as soon as possible and to have the work completed before the winter snows commence.
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 28, 1947: The suit brought by M.J. King against the County Commissioners and the Secretary of State to compel them to issue to him a 3.2 beer liquor license was dismissed by Judge J.D. Blunt last week in Canon City.
The Attorney General of Colorado moved for dismissal because the Secretary of State, he said, cannot issue a license until the County Commissioners agree.
County Attorney Rush moved for dismissal on the grounds that the County Commissioners decided not to issue the license after hearing both sides at an open meeting.
The court sustained both motions.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 31, 1972: A record number of persons used the picnic grounds at Public Service Company’s lower hydro plant 10 miles west of Salida this past summer.
An estimated 2,000 persons enjoyed the use of the fireplace, picnic tables, and power outlets on several grass-covered acres at the plant.
The grounds were used every weekend from June 1 through September 10.
Among those using the facilities were the Elks Lodge, Rotary Club, church groups, and Bureau of Reclamation employees.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 28, 1997: The Tony Zielinko family at 826 D St. is planning a Holloween surprise this year.
To find out what it is, you’ll have to visit the Zeilinkos’ animated Halloween display on their lawn.
The Halloween display is a family tradition which began when the Zielinkos were living in Washington state, 19 years ago.
Every year since the display has grown with new and different figures added.
Zielinko uses motors from old barbecue grills to animate his figures.
The motors, which turn rotisseries in real life, also enable the witch to “stir” her cauldron, a coffin lid to rise and a spooky corpse to sit up in his grave, to mention just a few.
This year there are 16 animated figures and several other new items, including the special surprise.
