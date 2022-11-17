The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1882: Have you noticed that the hydrant water is the color of iron rust and taste like the drainings of a barnyard. We have heard 20 people complaining about it within a few days.
The South Arkansas is full of this poison.
Cattle refused to drink it and the trout are dying by the hundreds. This is caused by the refuse from the Columbus stamp mill.
The Salida Mail, Nov. 28, 1922: Improvement of Poncha Pass is on the schedule of State Highway commission Major Blauvelt, Colonel Hamrock, Warden Tim Tynan and Mr Edmonds of the State Board drove over the pass Saturday night with Dr. F. N. Cochems to inspect the road and see what amount of work must be done.
It is planned to grade the road from Alder to Poncha Springs.
This will make it possible to keep the road open the year-round; and would give Salida the advantage of a large part of the Valley Farm trade.
The visitors were dinner guests of Doctor and Mrs. Cochem’s Saturday evening.
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 21, 1947: Joe Maez, a member of the extra gang at Cotopaxi, was brought to the Rio Grande hospital at 10:15 o’clock Thursday evening with a serious gash in his let side.
Raymond Martinez, also a member of the extra gang at Cotopaxi, was accused of the stabbing.
An hour later Martinez was admitted to the hospital with head injuries resulting from the fight.
Sheriff Emmet Shewalter and Ray Williams investigated. A further investigation will be made at Cotopaxi by Sheriff Ransom of Fremont County.
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 21, 1972: The idea of giving downtown Salida a face lift in the form of frontier western style fronts on business places was killed last night at a meeting of the City Council.
Council, on consecutive five-to-one and four-to-two votes ordered merchant V.L. McVey to tear down the storefront he erected in recent weeks in front of the Crews-Beggs Department Store on F Street, and refused to amend the uniform building code in such a manner as to permit such construction on the part of other businesses.
The action came at the conclusion of an hour-long hearing, called by the council two weeks ago to sample public opinion concerning McVey’s request for a change in the code to make his construction a conforming use.
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 20, 1997: The folks at Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area might want to thank the Pacific Ocean for what could be the earliest opening weekend the resort has experienced in years.
Warming tropical waters pushing their way from the South Pacific to the United States’ West Coast could be credited for the early season snowfall that’s landed atop Monarch Pass.
Monarch depends on Mother Nature for snow. When the resort opens Friday, Nov. 21, it will report a base of 24 inches.
