140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1882: Geo. A. Smith and S. B. Westerfield went up into the hills and brought down a wagon load of evergreens to plant around their residences. Let others do likewise.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 26, 1922: W.H. Thomas of Florence, one of the most gifted orators in Colorado, will deliver the Memorial Day address at the Opera House next Tuesday.
Mr. Thomas delivered an address here last year at the Elks home and those who heard him will want to hear him again.
An excellent program has been arranged for the day.
The parade will form at 8:30 o’clock and the committee requests that everyone be on time.
Following the services for the airmen and the sailor dead the parade will proceed to the Opera House where the program will be given.
After the program the members of the G.A.R. and the American Legion and their friends will go to Fairview to decorate the graves.
The schedule had been so arranged that all of the ceremonies, including the decoration of the graves, will be completed by 12 o’clock noon.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 27, 1947: Prompted by a desire to secure better water pressure for the Mesa, the city council requested data from the Thompson Pipe & Steel Company, Denver.
The company will furnish a tank of 14,600-gallon capacity, measuring 96 inches in outside diameter and 36 feet long made of half-inch cast iron, for $3,025.
A pump to be installed at the foot of the Mesa to raise the water from the city main will cost $536; and the check valves and other details will cost $188.86, making a total of $3,749.86.
This would have to be added to the cost of scaffolding for the tank and the cost of construction.
The tank and pump cannot be delivered before next year.
The pump and tank would supply extra water for the Mesa out of the present city water supply.
The tank would be filled during the hours when the demand on the Mesa would be light and would be drawn on when the demand increased.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 16, 1972: Jim McCormick of McCormick Auto Sales has always loved his portable sign with the changeable letters, but he wishes someone else wasn’t also so inclined.
McCormick reports that someone apparently in need of cut-out letters to form the word love has purloined them from a line on his sign, which originally read A & M Development Company but now sadly reads A & M Depment Company. He says he’d love the culprits more if they bring back his letters.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 23, 1997: After a great deal of searching, it appears Chaffee County has found someone to run Harriet Alexander Airfield outside of Salida.
Buena Vista Aviation/Phil Asay is expected to sign a lease agreement Tuesday for Buena Vista Aviation to become the fixed-base operator on the site and effectively take over operation of the airport.
Buena Vista Aviation currently operates the Buena Vista municipal airport.
The county assumed responsibility for Harriet Alexander field about a year ago when the then fixed-base operator relinquished control of the airfield.
Since then the county has been the chief administrator of airport operations, a task it has wanted to assign elsewhere.
