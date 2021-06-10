140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 11, 1881: A painter got boozy yesterday and was marched up to law by
Marshal Taylor. The judge asked him his name, and he says, “Me name is John Wonderly, be gods and I’m not ashamed of it.”
“Hold on,” said the judge, “I want to talk to you.”
“Well,” says he, “you can fine me one dollar or one hundred dollars, it don’t make a bit of difference which, for I’ll work it out on the street. This isn’t the first time I’ve been in this predicament either.”
This morning he changed his mind and ponied up the cash.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 10, 1921: Benjamin DeReemer, one of Salida’s earliest settlers and the first mayor, died Friday morning at his home in Pueblo.
His funeral was to have been held Saturday and the pallbearers were to have been Salida Masons, of which lodge he was the first master.
It is rumored that his body was in the morgue at the time of the flood but nothing has been heard since.
Mr. DeReemer came here in the early days and was master mechanic when the D.&R.G. railroad was built to Salida. His brother was one of the builders.
He is survived by his wife and one daughter who is married and lives in Pueblo.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 18, 1946: Colorado today has a program for boosting highway construction and maintenance as a result of a comprehensive plan formulated by The Good Roads Association, according to Wilbur B. Foshay of the Frantzhurst Rainbow Trout Co., Inc., who is a director of the Association, and a member of the legislative committee of the U.S. Highway 50 West Association.
The program, Foshay said, for what he likes to call Colorado, “The Closest State to Heaven”, is approved by leaders from all sections of the State, of political leaders, in agricultural, cattle raising, industrial, mining, petroleum, tourist, business and financial circles..
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 8, 1971: Two children were reported uninjured in a freak one-car accident Monday about 10 a.m. at the Skelly Station car wash at First and E Street, city police said.
Police discovered that the children’s mother, Shirley K. Couch, had parked the car and left the engine running with the children in the car.
Police said that the children had apparently driven the car through the car wash without hitting anything until the car had come up against the rear wall causing $200 damage to Couch’s 1963 Ford.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 13, 1996: Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies have adopted a new more casual uniform for the summer, dropping their polyester pants for denim.
But the change of clothes isn’t a fashion move, according to county Sheriff Ron Bergmann; the reason for wearing denim jeans is safety.
In response to the extreme fire danger this summer, all the deputies attended a one-day seminar at last week’s firefighting academy in Buena Vista to teach them the basics of firefighting.
One thing the deputies learned at the seminar is that polyester (the fabric normally used in uniform clothing) provides no fire protection for the wearer. “polyester and wildfires don’t mix,” Bergmann said to the county commissioners June 11. denim, made with cotton, provides more protection, Bergmann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.