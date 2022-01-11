140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 14, 1882: Dr. Carter, half owner of the springs near Poncha, arrived in the city Saturday last and says he is willing to make any disposal of that property which may be deemed best to the other owners.
The probable result is that they will be leased to reliable parties, and all improvements thereon will be rapidly pushed to completion.
Mr. C. will leave for the east next week.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 17, 1922: Reverend H. Ralph Bixel, pastor of the Christian Church, narrowly escaped electrocution in the basement of the church, when he was the victim of a practical joke played by some boys last Saturday evening.
The Smiling Orders class of the Christian church was holding a social in the basement.
The boys connected wires to run along the casing of the door. The wires were charged from the light circuit.
When a guest arrived he was greeted by the two boys standing on either side of the door.
Each boy had his hand on a wire and when they shook hands with the guest the circuit was completed giving a slight shock.
Later in the evening one of the boys told the pastor he could not hold the wires now. Mr. Bixel promptly accepted the challenge.
He did not notice that the boys had poured water on the floor.
When he grasped the wires he sank to the ground, which broke his hold on the wires.
He staggered forward and rested against the pillar but finally sank into a chair.
Mr. Bixel was unconscious for an hour.
He was removed to the home of Reverend W. L. Botkin, where he was placed under the care of a physician.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 15, 1947: The annual polio benefit dance sponsored by the Elks entertainment committee, and for the “fight infantile paralysis” campaign in this County, will take place in the Elks Ballroom on February 1.
All proceeds will be turned over to the Chaffee County committee. Everyone in attendance can be assured a most enjoyable time and likewise will assist in stamping out a ruthless, crippling disease that confronts our nation today.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 14, 1972: Monarch Quarry employees were feted with a steak dinner last night for the outstanding safety record while working at the quarry.
From December 10, 1961, through December 31, 1971, out of 466,590 man hours worked, there were no disabling injuries or lost-time accidents at the facility.
It was also noted that of the 1,355,037 man hours worked from November 23, 1950, to December 31, 1971, there were no injuries involving a permanent disability.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 9, 1997: When this train leaves the station, passengers know it will not likely return.
The Central Coast chapter of the National Railroad Historical Society plans to sponsor a three-day, steam-powered train excursion June 21 through 23.
One day of the trip will include travel on the Union Pacific rail line through the Upper Arkansas Valley.
The excursion will make a stop in Salida June 22 on its way to Grand Junction.
The trip may be the last chance for passengers to ride on a train through the Royal Gorge and Tennessee Pass scenic route.
The Union Pacific Railroad, current owner of the line, has announced it intends to abandon the track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.