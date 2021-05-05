140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 7, 1881: The Cottonwood Hot Springs are becoming noted, and as they become better known they are more generally patronized.
The new hotel has sixty rooms, all nicely furnished.
It is a real pleasant home for any person who desires to spend a few days or a few weeks in a quiet corner in the mountains.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 6, 1921: It is the duty of every citizen to take part in keeping the city clean, healthy and orderly.
Clean streets, clean alleys, clean yards, clean cellars and clean homes are essential.
The city will do its part in keeping the streets and alleys clean and calls on the citizens to attend to their yards and cellars during the week of May 9.
Broken fences should be replaced, unsightly objects removed and everything done that will keep Salida a clean, tidy city.
George Lorton
Mayor
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 1, 1946: Salida will be awarded a Certificate of Merit and a silk Colorado State Flag, as a reward for having been the only city in the 5,000 population class which had no fatal traffic accident during 1945.
E.M. Church, chief examiner in charge of safety education, is in Salida today making the arrangements. Mayor Doveton and Chief of Police Masters will accept the flag on behalf of the city.
The purpose of the award, which is made by the Motor Vehicle Division of the State, is to promote traffic safety as well as to congratulate Salida on its achievement.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 6, 1971: Additional property extending from the present site of the Gibson’s store to New Street has been purchased, according to the future supervisor of the store, Bill Chester of Lamar.
The land now has a trailer home and building on it. The property site reportedly belonged to Joe Scanga. The addition to the Gibson’s site will afford parking space for 40-50 cars once the area is paved, Chester said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 13, 1996: A 20-year-old Buena Vista man was killed Saturday afternoon when he was shot through the chest by a man he had met just hours before.
The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center the afternoon of May 11.
Along with some friends, the victim had been taking target practice in the area of CR 375C northeast of Buena Vista when he met another group from out of town who was camping in the area.
The two groups began shooting together when one man began having trouble with the trigger of his weapon, a mini-14 rifle.
He pulled the magazine from the rifle thinking the chamber was empty, laid the gun across the hood of his car to see what the problem was
As he was working with the trigger mechanism, the gun discharged and hit the victim in the right upper chest area. The round exited through his back.
