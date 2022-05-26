140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1882: The contract for the erection of the school-house has been let to Thos. Frame and Geo. W. Bower for the sum of three thousand dollars.
It is to be built of stone from Frame & Co.’s quarry up Aspen gulch and is to be completed by the twenty-first of August.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 26, 1922: Mayor Lorton is trying to “make” the Elks baseball team.
He used to pitch horseshoes in Missouri and he is going to pitch here.
He will be in the box for one inning (if he can last that long) Sunday when the Salida Elks play the Florence Elks, the opening game of the schedule at Elks (formerly Marvin) park.
Neil Davenport, the King Leo of the Lions Club will be behind the bat and try to hold Lorton.
After these climbers get done the real game will start.
The Salida team is the best ever assembled in this city and they are going out for the pennant.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 29, 1947: A course in home nursing will be offered to the women of Salida by the local chapter of American Red Cross.
Classes are being organized by Mrs. Roy Connolly, chairman of home nursing service for this county and will be held twice a week, afternoon or evening, for a period of six weeks beginning early in June.
The course includes all phases of the care of the sick in the home, care of contagious diseases, and stresses prenatal, infant and child care.
The classes will be instructed by Mrs. Auger Christensen and are free to those who wish to take advantage of this opportunity.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 22, 1972: Quick action by Salida fireman at mid-evening Friday averted what could have been a major blaze in the lower downtown portion of the city.
The department was notified that the reflection of flames could be seen through the windows of the now-abandoned Sullivan building in the 100 block of North F.
When the city pumper arrived it was discovered the fire was still confined to a small dugout type cellar below the first floor.
Fireman dragged hoses into the confined space and soon had the blaze extinguished.
Had the fire gone unnoticed for only a few minutes more, according to fire chief Jack Henderson, the tinder-dry wooden floor would soon have been involved, spreading quickly to the other wooden portions of the multi-storied structure.
He said it is likely either youngsters playing in the building or some transient seeking a little warmth crawled into the hall and used loose floor timbers to start the fire.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 29, 1997: An unusual accident Tuesday night claimed the life of a Golden man, injured a Conifer man and killed an elk.
Don Elliott, 32, of Golden was killed when an elk, first struck by another vehicle, came through the windshield of the car he was riding in.
The driver of that car, David Saunders of Conifer, sustained a broken wrist and a number of lacerations.
Elliott died from massive head trauma.
The accident occurred three miles west of Poncha Springs on U.S. 50.
Donnelle Sommer of Winfield, Kan., was driving east when the car she was driving struck the elk.
The elk then careened across the highway into the car Elliot was riding in.
Sommer was uninjured, as was her passenger Brandon Sommer, 23 also of Winfield.
