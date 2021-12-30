140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 31, 1881: Reddy, a sporting gentleman, made loud threats a few days ago about getting a gun and wiping out the police force.
Jeff Modi, special policeman, wanted to know of Reddy what he meant.
The latter didn’t act in a manner acceptable to a good policeman, so Modi tied the young man into two or three knots, pitched the fellow over his shoulder and said “follow me.”
He followed and Modi calaboosed him awhile just to show him that there is authority in town.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 6, 1922: Clarence Hopp, salesman in the Ralph Unger store, went down to Denver Sunday to visit his best girl, whom he had never seen, but whose picture was one of his priceless treasures for several months.
She was Miss Betty Keitz, a stenographer and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Keitz of Denver.
Mr Hopp was to have returned to Salida Tuesday but he forgot all about it.
On Wednesday morning he and Miss Keitz went out to Golden where Mr. Zang makes the beverage they call “snappy,” just went out to look around and see Clear creek emerge from the mountains.
It’s a scene that makes proposing the easiest thing in the world.
A few minutes later they were before the judge.
“Make it snappy,” said Mr. Hopp.
“You’re in the right town,” said the judge, and in a few minutes the couple were on their way back to Denver.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 7, 1947: Nearly one-fifth of the calls answered by the Salida fire department last year were false alarms.
There were 75 calls of which 14 were false alarms, according to the annual report of fire chief Warren L. Britton.
The fire losses totaled only $5,460.
Thirty-seven of the fires were put out without unreeling big hose, because the new fire truck has a booster tank with 200 gallons of water pressure, to be used in so doing small fires.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 30, 1971: Telephone operators at the Mountain Bell installation in Salida presented $80 to the Rangeview Center for the Mentally Retarded Tuesday.
The money was received by Paul Peacock, president of the Rangeview Board of Directors, and to Bill Streeter, coordinator for the center.
Donna Troutman, spokeswoman for the operators, said the women had decided to forgo exchanging office gifts this year and donate the money they would have spent to a charity instead; they particularly wanted the money to help children in this area.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 26, 1996: The Christmas Mountain committee announced Thursday it now has enough money in donations and carryover from previous years to assure completion of a project to make the Christmas Mountain light display permanent.
Committee member Floyd Cummins said the last time he checked the balance on Monday, donations total approximately $8,400; the fundraising goal was $9,000, the committee announced earlier this holiday season.
