140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 23, 1882: Mr. F.G. Teller has left at this office a specimen of petrified wood that is a curiosity.
Mr. Teller informs us that his carbonate find three miles from town is going to prove to be one of the richest things in the country.
Further mention will be given of these mines after Mr. Teller has received returns from additional tests he is having made.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 22, 1922: Very beautiful and impressive were the exercises at the laying of the Edgar Kesner Memorial building of the high school which took place Tuesday afternoon at four o’clock. A platform had been improvised upon which were seated all those taking part in the program. Mrs. O.R. Meacham, president of the parent, Teachers association, presided, introducing the speakers.
A beautiful basket of roses from the teachers who had taught under Mr. Kesner were placed under the cornerstone.
The laying of the corner stone then took place, a box containing documents being placed inside. Mrs. Meacham had the honor of placing a couple of trowels of mortar on the stone to help hold it in place.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 24, 1947: A wire recorder, one of the newest teaching devices invented, which was purchased by Salida high school recently, was received Monday afternoon. The student council, Glee club and Lippard’s Electric Shop helped to make possible the purchase of the wire recorder by their gifts.
Although the wire recorder is a valuable aid in teaching in nearly every class, it is especially useful in foreign language classes, music classes, speech and English classes. The recorder is portable, complete with microphone and cord. Since it only weighs 27 pounds, the recorder is easy to move from room to room.
One wire can be used for any amount of time. If you have one recording on it and want to rub it off, you run it backwards through the machine. The wire may be run for fifteen, thirty or sixty minute periods.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 22, 1972: “He showed a lot of skill putting it down – it was a beautiful job.”
With those words Merle Entz, fixed base operator at Harriet Alexander Field in Salida, described a forced landing experienced Sunday morning by 32-year-old Jack Richardson.
Richardson, who lives east of the city, took off from here about 8 a.m. on a cross-country flight to Montrose. Shortly after take-off the pilot noted a serious fall-off in oil pressure and turned back in an effort to make the field before the power failed.
“He got close,” Entz said, “but he lost all power over Smeltertown and he had to put it down in a pretty short field.”
Richardson, a student pilot with about 24 hours in his logbook, brought the Cessna 172 in for a smooth landing in which he was uninjured and the aircraft suffered no damage.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 16, 1997: The Windmill restaurant in Salida is coming under heat from the Chaffee County Health and Sanitation Department for alleged health code violations.
County Sanitarian Bud Sopko told county commissioners Monday that the Windmill has failed two recent inspections by him this month.
A third inspection is scheduled for this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.