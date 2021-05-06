140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 7, 1881: The new organ for the Presbyterian church arrived last Monday and has been placed in the church ready for use.
A competent person or persons will be chosen to lead in singing and manipulate the organ, and the musical part of the devotional exercises will in future be more interesting than they have been in the past.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 13, 1921: J.W. Deen returned yesterday from Denver where he visited the office of Architect Edbrooke and saw the plans for the tourist bureau which the city will erect in the upper park.
He says the plans are unusually beautiful and the building will be a splendid attraction.
It will be faced with cobblestones both inside and outside and the timbers will be round logs. The building will cost about $6,000.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 3, 1946: Tom Porter, passenger conductor on the Grand Junction, retired from the service on April 29 after having served 36½ years.
He has no plans for the future except to continue living in Salida and to start taking it easy. He is in good health.
Mr. Porter began his railroad service in East St. Louis, Ill. with the E. St. L. & Suburban Railway in 1902.
Two years later he entered the train service of the Illinois Central of East St. Louis.
He entered the service of the Rio Grande in Salida in 1909. He worked out of Grand Junction for the first two years until April 11, 1911, when he came to Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 7, 1971: Gas leaked for awhile, but there were no explosions as Salida Gas employes worked quickly to plug a leak in a gas meter near Longfellow Elementary school and all was in order by 11:15 a.m. today.
A Salida woman, Carol Harris, was leaving at 10:40 a.m. the residence of Garth Conroe, 747 H St., where she had left her child in the care of Mrs. Conroe. As Mrs. Harris backed her car, it hit a gas meter on the Conroe lot.
The meter broke, and the loud whistling sound of gas was heard. Mrs. Conroe immediately called Salida Gas.
The fire department and police also rushed to the scene, and the area was blocked off to traffic, Mrs. Conroe said.
“We hope to have the meter moved,” she said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 13, 1996: Fire destroyed an approximately 100-year-old barn and out buildings on the Wayne Spencer property at 10500 CR 155 early Saturday evening.
Spencer was branding cattle earlier in the day, and said the fire may have been caused by a spark from the branding. His wife, Debbie Spencer, first noticed the fire in a manure pile.
The buildings under fire were all connected and provided shelter for livestock. All the livestock, which included about 20 cows and calves was saved.
