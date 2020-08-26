Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.