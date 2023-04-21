140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 28, 1883: This morning Ernest Cristenson, Will McGuire and Frank Reed were riding along among the hills a few miles east of Calumet.
They discovered a large black bear leisurely coming down a ravine to the right of the road.
The boys at once gave chase, and bruin, looking over the lot and not liking the appearance of the gang, lit out at the rate of about sixty miles an hour.
This was no gait for a cowboy’s pony, and Mr. Bear, after running something over two miles, picked out a good smooth tree and went up it.
Presently McGuire gave him a body shot which went directly through the heart and his bearship tumbled to the racket.
The meat will be for sale at White Bro’s. market.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 27, 1923: Sheriff Hutchinson yesterday raided the home of Mrs. Laura Hamilton on Bear Creek and secured a gallon of whiskey.
A charge will be preferred against her today.
The police say Mrs. Hamilton had too many visitors stopping at her home and they suspected the place of being a roadhouse.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 17, 1948: Frank E. Gimlett threw a sidelight performance on his recent trip to Washington and New York.
He stopped in Detroit to exchange a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Paul Gibson, buyers for the J.L. Hudson Company, a department store.
Mr. Gimlett was sitting atop Monarch Pass last summer when the couple happened along.
He took them to his cabin at Arbor Villa.
They insisted that he visit them in Detroit.
When he arrived they sent an automobile and took him to the department store.
He says he spent two days going over the store and did not see half of it.
The management told him to help himself to any merchandise he needed.
Mr. Gimlett accepted nothing but a free meal and had the unique experience of being tipped by a waitress.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 27, 1973: While gardening, golf and other warm weather pursuits are attracting growing numbers of ski enthusiasts, there are still a good many holding out on the slopes according to a report today from Monarch Ski Area Manager Jack Watkins.
The manager plans to keep the area, one of only four still open in Colorado, operating all next week and through the sixth of May.
Two inches of new snow on a 128-inch base assures top spring skiing.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 29, 1998: After a tumultuous 12 months, the Chaffee County Emergency Management Service appears poised for a new beginning.
The EMS board has hired Flint Smith as the new EMS director.
Smith brings to the job an impressive list of credentials, having worked his way up through the EMS ranks since 1970.
In his 28 years in the field he’s done everything from mountain rescue to teaching First-Aid to supervising emergency medical technicians and earning a paramedic certification.
Coupled with this experience is an obvious love for the work and a genuine interest in the many volunteers now under his wing.
Although he realizes there are many kinks to work out before the county’s EMS is on stable ground again, Smith said he’s positive things will only get better.
