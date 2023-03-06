140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1883: We hear that an order has been made to architects to draw plans for a brick block on Westerfield’s corner lot where his office now stands.
The building when completed to be three stories with basement and by far the finest edifice in Salida.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 2, 1923: Salida needs three roads in order to complete its possibilities as a tourist center.
They are Ute trail road connecting with Denver, the Box Canon road, which will open the marvels of that beautiful canon, and the North Fork road, which will open one of the best fishing streams in the state and one of the prettiest canons.
With these three projects completed Salida would take its place alongside of Colorado Springs as an improved resort center and with far better attractions.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 2, 1948: S.W. Sandusky, well known retired Salida businessman and present director and vice president of the First National Bank, will observe his 90th birthday tomorrow.
Mr. Sandusky, who was born in Linneus, Mo., came here in 1881.
He was employed in the dry goods store of the late Doderich H. and Wiles Craig.
In 1885 he purchased the store, operating it until retiring in 1930.
He walks daily back and forth to town, chops his wood, shovels snow from the walks and, in summer, cares entirely for the yard.
Mr. Sandusky states that he has always been a light eater, which he believes has contributed greatly to his good health.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 7, 1973: Militant Indians are demanding the ouster of the Oglala Sioux tribal president as their takeover of Wounded Knee, S.D., enters its second week.
No shooting incidents were reported after the Indians called off a cease-fire at 8 p.m. EST Tuesday.
The town was occupied Feb. 27, and guns were fired sporadically until the cease-fire was agreed to Saturday.
Talks between representatives of the 200 Indians in Wounded Knee and officials of the Justice and Interior departments were scheduled to resume at noon today.
Leaders of the American Indian Movement (AIM) say they will not give up Wounded Knee until the Interior Department revokes the 13,000-member tribe’s constitution and removes Richard Wilson as president.
Wilson was elected in December 1971 to a two-year term.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 9, 1998: Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area has established two new Town Challenge Race Series awards in memory of Rob Walmer and Stacy Thomas, longtime friends of Monarch, who died last year.
Two permanent plaques – one for each award – with photos of Walmer and Thomas will remain at Monarch.
Each year, the names of each winner will be engraved on the plaques.
The winners will receive an etched glass trophy to keep until the beginning of the next ski season.
