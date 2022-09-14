The Mountain Mail, Sept. 16, 1882: There is a load of turnips in town from Crawford and Patrick’s ranch near Cleora, some of which, although not as large as the side of a barn, need to be handled with derricks.
The Salida Mail, Sept. 15, 1922: Three cars overturned this week on the crooked turn at the Penrose ranch which has earned the title of Dead Man’s Curve.
One of the cars was undamaged and proceeded on its trip, the second was damaged but the driver escaped and in the third car F. Bridenstein, a traveling man, sustained a fractured right arm.
He was riding with W.E. McClain in the latter’s roadster.
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 17, 1947: Sam Steinberg, who had been in business in Salida for twenty-five years, yesterday sold his jewelry and novelty business to Earl E. Gorsline, Jr., of Colorado Springs.
Mr. Steinberg started the business in a modest way and built it into one of the prettiest and best stocked stores of its kind in the state. He will continue to live in Salida.
Mr. Gorsline and his son are experienced jewelers, engravers and diamond fitters.
Mr. Gorsline, Sr., operated jewelry stores in Texas and Kansas for many years. He sold his store in Dodge City, Kan., two years ago and retired. His son is operating a jewelry store for the McCauley Jewelry Company in Colorado Springs. Both father and son will operate the store and will remove to Salida as soon as they can find houses.
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 19, 1972: The question of whether or not the main runway at Salida’s Harriet Alexander Field will be refurbished next year remains up in the air.
A meeting on the matter between the City Council and Chaffee County commissioners, which jointly support the facility, has been pending for several weeks.
At last night’s meeting of the council Alderman Harry Egan told his colleagues of an informal discussion he had had with Commissioner Bruce Davidson.
Egan said the figure of $40,000 had been mentioned as the probable price an outside contractor would require for the resurfacing.
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1997: In a written finding released late in the afternoon Monday, Municipal Judge William Alderton overturned the city’s new anti-loitering ordinance on constitutional grounds.
Basically Alderton found that the Salida statute was too broad; that is, it made ordinarily permitted activities illegal on city streets between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m..
The court finds that walking about in a public place, or standing in a public place, is a fundamental right under both the United States and Colorado constitutions; People in the interest of J.M. 768 P.2D 219 (Colo.1989)
“Because these liberty interests are fundamental, the state must establish a compelling interest before it may curtail exercise of such rights,” the court in that case found.
