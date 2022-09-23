The Mountain Mail, Sept. 23, 1882: The grand jury, at its session this week, found indictments against Dick Radcliff and John McPherson, charged with stealing cattle, F.M. Mead for taking timber that did not belong to him and W.J. and F.S. Hartzell (eight indictments) for embezzlement and obtaining money under false pretenses.
The Salida Mail, Sept. 26, 1922: The funeral of W.W. Shay was held at 9 o’clock Friday at the Catholic church and it was one of the largest ever held in Salida.
The church was filled to overflowing with friends during the services and the floral offerings were unusually numerous.
Requiem Mass was celebrated by the Rev. J.B. White, assisted by the choir.
Father White also delivered a eulogy of Mr. Shay, who was one of the oldest engineers on the Rio Grande system.
He entered the employ of the railroad before it entered Salida and while it was constructing the line from Cañon City.
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 25, 1947: Chief of Police Masters has received a letter from Governor Knous requesting him to notify the public that many war souvenirs brought home by veterans are dangerous and should be made harmless.
These include grenades, shells, machine guns and machine pistols.
The U.S. Treasury Department and National Rifle Association are making the movement national and all states are cooperating.
Any person having such souvenirs is requested to inform the police. An expert will examine them free of charge and, if they are dangerous, will make them harmless and return them to the owner.
The government will not take any souvenir from their owners.
Many people have been killed or seriously injured in handling such souvenirs that appeared harmless.
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 3, 1972: There were hungry thieves at work in Salida last Thursday night as the Patio Pancake Place, 640 E. Rainbow Blvd., was entered after the rear door was kicked open, the Chaffee County sheriff reported.
John Butterfield, owner of the restaurant, told investigating officers the thieves took $230 in cash and change.
Twenty dollars of the amount was in older fifty-cent pieces.
Butterfield also listed other items taken: T-bones; one case of bacon; one case of hamburger patties; one skillet; three spatulas; and one plastic wash tub.
Some of the money was hidden and known only to employees, Butterfield told investigating officers.
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 18, 1997: The need to construct a new middle school has not and will not go away, school district officials say.
No matter that other local issues are taxing the psyche of Salidans – the proposal to build a new county jail; the constitutionality of the loitering law; or whether to build affordable housing on Holman Avenue – the district intends to ask voters to fund the new school, simply because the need to build it exists.
