140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 12, 1882: The painters have about completed work on the roof of the county hospital, and that, excepting painting some of the floors, completes the building ready for the reception of patients.
In a very few days the furniture will be transferred there for proper care and treatment. Col. Stead, who returned form Denver Tuesday morning, says Chaffee County’s hospital is better and more convenient in every respect than anything Arapahoe county has in the hospital line.
The grounds are pleasantly located on the South Arkansas river and can be made beautiful and attractive by the expenditure of a very small amount of money and work.
The cost to the county so far is about five thousand dollars.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 11, 1922: Buena Vista steps in with a head lettuce celebration. It will be held Sept. 3 and 4 and will include a baseball tournament, foot races, barbecue and a free service of vegetables from Buena Vista gardens.
It is planned to make the celebration on a par with anything ever held in this valley.
Warden Capp of the Reformatory has agreed to cook the barbecue. The Buena Vista business men are planning the social and athletic events and invitations will be issued to all the Mountain and Western counties to participate.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 14, 1947: What would you think of having the huge letter “S” on the side of Tenderfoot mountain made into a concrete letter, thus avoiding the perennial trouble of having the rocks fall out of the frame work and of having the frame work perennially falling apart?
The suggestion was brought up at the meeting of the board of education this week and met with endorsement, hence an effort may be made to get alumni, former students and friends of the school to make small contributions toward a fund to have the letter “cemented.”
The “S” which was built by Salida High School students in 1932 is one of Salida’s famous landmarks now and many folk refer to Salida as “the town with the letter S at the edge of town.”
Thousands have seen it as they passed through on the train and thousands of others have seen it as they passed through by car.
Aviators say the letter can be seen for miles too.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 15, 1972: Monarch Ski Area Manager Jack Watkins today reported extensive progress on the summer program of improvements.
Watkins said the lodge building has been completely painted inside and out. Additional parking spaces will be available during the coming season as the result of a major grooming and clean-up program.
Trail widening, levelling and grooming means that the area will be in a position to accommodate a heavier skier load this winter.
All lifts have been reworked and Watkins said they are now ready for their annual inspection and certification by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 12, 1997: The 1998 Chaffee County Fair Royalty was crowned recently.
They are Mandy Spino, queen; Jessica Foster, princess; Rachel Palero, first attendant to the queen; and Lindsey Eggleston, first attendant to the princess.
