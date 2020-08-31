(Editor’s Note: Past Tense pieces are taken directly from the text of the original newspapers and the original language is retained. While some terms may be considered inappropriate by today’s standards, they were commonly used during that time period.)
140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 4, 1880: Ouray, chief of all the Utes and the only Indian in all the state who had any claim to the name of being a good Indian, has been called to the happy hunting-grounds.
The history of Colorado could not be written with Ouray left out. That he has been that he has kept peace between the Utes and the whites for many years there can be no question, and now that the tribe has a different leader the people naturally feel that a change in the Ute programme may be expected.
Sepavanaro has been chosen as the successor of Ouray.
During the troubles following the Meeker Massacre for the first time he joined Ouray in his pacific measures, giving him his hearty support.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 31, 1920: Rather than face a term in prison, a burglar broke from night Marshal Hampe early Monday morning and made a successful dash for Liberty, while bullets whizzed by his body. The Marshal held the burglar’s pliers, saw and gunny sack as souvenirs.
Marshal Hampe was making rounds through the alley in the rear of Dempsey’s store when he met a man in the alley. He took him to the street to look him over. Marshal Hampe searched the prisoner and found the tools and bag on him which indicated he was about to burglarize a store.
He was about to escort him to jail when the prisoner made a break for liberty. The Marshal followed him, firing as he went but his shots went wild.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 29, 1945: Admiral Chester A Nimitz, who three years and eight months ago ordered the salvage of the U.S. Navy from the bottom of Pearl Harbor and led it to final victory, landed to Tokyo Bay today to accept the surrender of the Japanese Navy.
Shortly after his arrival, Nimitz disclosed at a press conference, that the Navy will demobilize its men as rapidly as possible, and will return them to the United States when ships are available.
The fleet commander announced that the U.S. Navy will take over the Yokosuka Naval Base when Marines land tomorrow and utilize its facilities as America’s farthest western base.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 2, 1970: School Supt. Bill Andreas late yesterday said that school attendance is up marginally in the Salida school system.
Longfellow Elementary School was conspicuous because it dropped from 792 students last year to only 738 this year.
Kesner Junior High was up from 236 students last year to 247 this year.
Salida High School had 484 students registered last year; 490 this year.
Andreas said that these figures would change as students still on vacation arrived at school this week.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 28, 1995: The Cotopaxi School facilities will need building improvements in the amount of about $1,756,000 to meet the needs of the district for the next 12 to 15 years, Colorado Springs architect Bryan Keys told community members attending a special school board meeting held Monday evening.
Keys’ proposed building plan includes 11 new classrooms, an expanded library/media center/gym, new art and music rooms and remodeling and expanding the existing administration area.
The plan is based on a needs assessment conducted by Keys.
