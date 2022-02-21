140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 25, 1882: A Maysville dispatch to the Leadville Herald reads as follows:
The biggest strike had just been made that had ever been known in this camp. Joseph Wood and A.L. Brackney of this city located a claim on Mount Shavano last October, and owing to an early fall of snow they were compelled to discontinue work for the season.
The weather recently growing mild, they resumed work and at a depth of eight feet an ore body was struck which runs onto thousand dollars to the ton in gold.
The pay streak in the vein is about six feet in width and resembles sand carbonates interspersed with cobalt, iron and other minerals.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 24, 1922: James Ragan, a ranchman, was arrested yesterday on complaint of Bruno Scanga, who charges him with stealing cattle. Ragan is widely known in the county. He will be given hearing tomorrow. Ragan denies the charge.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 25, 1947: John Locke of Canon City was injured Sunday morning at 7 o’clock when the car in which he was riding struck a banister of a bridge near Alder. The banister was torn from the bridge and the car was badly damaged. Mr. Locke had fallen asleep and lost control of the car. He was taken to the Rio Grande hospital for examination and treatment. He received several cuts and bruises and was suffering from shock.
The accident was investigated and reported by State Patrolman Carl Dowell, who reached the scene soon after the accident.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 22, 1972: Three of four inmates who escaped from the Colorado Reformatory at Buena Vista Sunday night were picked up late Monday and early Tuesday, according to an official of the institution.
Captain Carl Schutz said Ralph Derrick, 24, James Montoya, 23, and Daniel Medina, 19, who climbed over the prison fence Sunday night around 9 p.m. after seeing a movie in the institution’s movie theater, have all been apprehended in the Buena Vista area.
Derrick and Montoya were picked up late Monday night and Medina was apprehended Tuesday morning about 7:30 a.m., according to Schutz.
Richard Ellis, 23, who made his escape along with the other three is still at large.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 19, 1997: Imogene Everett is the 1996 Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxilian of the Year. The award was announced Saturday, Feb. 15, at the annual banquet at the Salida Senior Citizens Center.
Everett joined the auxiliary in 1972, and has accumulated 1,943 hours of service since becoming a member.
She was admissions chairman for several years, co-sponsor for the Junior Volunteers, chairman for the yearly birthday party at Columbine Manor Nursing Home, was vice president in 1993 and president in 1994 and director of volunteers.
She and her husband worked together on the Lifeline Committee. She also worked with the committee to select a high school student recipient for the scholarship award.
She received a plaque in recognition of the honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.